KAMPALA – Uganda has lost a renowned entertainer. Kato Lubwama, a comedian and former Member of Parliament for Rubaga South succumbed to a heart attack at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“Hon Kato Lwabwama is dead. Your former MP is dead. That’s what I can say,” his business associate events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo announced.

Lubwama served as a legislator in the 10th Parliament before he lost the seat to Mr Aloysius Mukasa in the 2021 general election.

He has had a history of heart complications in recent years.

In March 2022, the Founder of Diamonds Ensemble, Diamonds Production, and B24 TV Kato Lubwama was hospitalized with heart complications.

He was later flown to Turkey where he underwent a successful operation and he appeared stabilized but always had medical checkups to monitor his health status.

On June 9, 2017 Lubwama was among the 363 people who received medals from President Museveni during Heroes Day celebrations at St Augustine Catholic Parish Grounds in Zirobwe Sub County, Luweero District.

