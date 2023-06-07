KAMPALA — Uganda plans to increase her agricultural and industrial exports from the current $6.2billion to $12billion by 2026 in order to reduce the imbalance in the government accounts, by focusing on regional markets.

Speaking at commissioning of a new generation tools of trade (Tuku Tuku) that are meant to widen Tooke distribution capacity, Matthew Bagonza, an executive member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) value addition on a number of Uganda’s produces such as Matooke and coffee can help to fetch the country a reasonable foreign exchange.

Currently, the export earnings stand at USD 6 billion, and want to double it which will come up to USD 12 billion,” said Mr. Bagonza.

He said the value addition on Banana through the Banana Industrial Research and Development Center (BIRDIC) has gained popularity abroad and that the firm whose mission is to use research to develop and market banana-based valued-added products was among the Ugandan entities that are receiving orders from foreign countries.

“We have been to the UK and everybody is asking about Tooke. There are people who didn’t know you actually make flour out of Tooke. We believe this is a game changer and it will bolster our export earnings as a country,” he said.

BIRDIC Director General Rev. Dr. Professor Florence Isabirye Muranga said that the company, a successor of the Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development (PIBID) has

embarked on a drive to popularize Tooke flour and related products, by improving their distribution network countrywide.

She said that streamlining the distribution process and equipping agents with the tools to deliver quality products to the market was an integral part of making sure the initiative harnessed the success of research and development.

The Tuku Tuku vehicles will distribute a wide range of Tooke products which include; Tooke flour, Mandaazi, Doughnuts, Bread, Cakes, Scones, Crisps, and Biscuits, among others.

Rev Dr. professor Muranga, added that the market is littered with gluten-rich confectionary products and that enhanced distribution of Tooke products would ensure a healthier choice of gluten-reduced products which are healthier for human consumption are available across the country.

“As the society becomes more health conscious, they will demand more of products that are of high quality and that meet health requirements and that’s why research is important”

She added: “Our products are made out of Tooke flour. Incomes of our farmers will definitely increase as we extensively distribute Tooke products, we have created employment for the youth as well as retailers. As we venture into the international market, we shall attract forex – which is crucial to the development of our country.”

On the enormous opportunities in the market, Dr. Muranga emphasized the company’s readiness and capacity to satisfy both local and regional markets while also working on expanding the export market.

“We have internally built resilient structures to counter any challenges that may come our way. Tuk Tuks are not in direct competition with existing sales infrastructure rather they will ensure a steady supply of products both to retailers and wholesalers. In other words, they will complement the existing infrastructure,” said Muranga.

According to Isaiah Ssemamuli, Tooke Sales Manager, the Tuk Tuk vehicle distribution model is built on a door-to-door sales strategy that intends to supply to schools, hospital canteens, grocery stores, supermarkets, small shops, and any other customer touch point that can be visited on a daily basis.

“We intend to cover all parts of the country starting with Eastern and Central Uganda. The wider distribution footprint has been in Western Uganda and this is attributed to the location of our pilot plant in Bushenyi,” said Ssemamuli.

Andrew Matovu, the Marketing Manager, noted that this is just a beginning of the commercialization.

“Today we are commissioning the new generation distribution but we intend to unveil a revised distribution strategy during the launch of our first hub in Jinja.” said Matovu.

