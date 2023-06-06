Uganda Baati Limited has launched new stone coated roofing tiles named Lifestile, which the company says can withstand all weather conditions and stand the test of time.

Uganda Baati CEO George Arodi said the new stone coated roof tile products represent the company’s continuous innovation to meet their customers’ needs.

“No other product lasts longer than Uganda baati products and we have won awards. These lifestile stone coated roof tile products we are launching are for those who would want to stand out of the crowd with a premium roof,” Arodi said at the launch on Monday.

Mr Anthony Nganga, the Chief Marketing, Communication and External Affairs Director at the Safal Group, which owns Uganda Baati, said the new product will revolutionalise the roofings industry.

“The epitome of a good roof has been a clay tile but what we are saying is that we want to reset the benchmark. Lifestile is going to be the new definition of what we should aspire for. This product is what everyone should be yearning to get,” Ng’anga said.

Macklean Kukundakwe, the Marketing Manager for Uganda Baati said the new iron sheets are environmentally friendly.

“Lifestile stone coated roof tiles will withstand all weather conditions because of their UV qualities and are safe for rain water harvesting. We are set to redefine premuim with an extraordinary Environmental friendly product right from manufacturing,” she said.

How the new roof looks like.

Sateesh Kumar, the company head of sales, said: “Tonight we redefine Premium with an extra ordinary product that is not only environmentally friendly but also offers an elegant timeless look.”

The chief guest, the State Minister For Urban Development, Mario Obiga Kania, hailed the company for playing a leading role in innovation and technology which has been a cornerstone in the housing sector.

“Companies like Uganda Baati have spearheaded research and innovation which is good for the industry. Addition of new products on the market after research provides for genuine qualitative competition of the building materials for our population which offers a wide opportunity for the population to choose from and in turn make the product cheaper across the market and affordable,” he said.

