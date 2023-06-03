Airtel Uganda – A Reason To Imagine has pledged more support to Uganda’s Film industry through the annual Uganda Film Festival.

The Uganda Film Festival is an annual celebration of Uganda’s best talent in the film Industry where leading actors, actresses, film directors, scriptwriters and other creatives are recognized for their outstanding role in the development of the film entertainment industry.

Airtel Uganda has continued to support platforms that support the growth of talent in music, sports and innovation in Uganda.

The pledge was made at the 2023 Uganda Film Festival hosted by Uganda Communication Commission (UCC), MultiChoice Uganda, among other partners under the theme ” Celebrating 10 years of harnessing the potential of the Creative Industry”

During the Film Festival, organized by UCC, various activities are carried out to showcase the Ugandan talent in the Film Exhibition Market, Film Training, Film Forums & workshops, Film screenings, and an Awards Gala night.

Amit Kapur, the Chief Commercial Officer at Airtel Uganda said promised the company will support Uganda’s Creative Industry is in line our Sustainability agenda of Transforming Lives.

“Film is one of those ways through which young people are given A Reason to Imagine their dreams, possibilities, solutions to change their lives. Airtel Uganda will continue to provide support to realize such dreams”

Kapur added, “Airtel created the Airtel TV which is a channel accessible on Smartphones with a wide spectrum of local TV content. It is also a platform to showcase Ugandan talent to the world. These solutions among others enable our local artists to tap into Airtel as an enabler for growth on our countrywide 100% 4G enabled network and reach more audiences. We will continue to offer affordable Data plans and fibre solutions, without differentiation, to support the legal distribution of Ugandan films to all audiences.”

During the 2023 awards gala, a number of actors, actresses, and filmmakers were recognized and walked away with accolades, like Amon Nuwamanya who bagged the best Actor Award, Diana Nabatanzi walked away with the Best Actress Award, Geoffrey Kasozi won Best Director for the “MUKISA” Film among others.

“We appreciate UCC, MultiChoice Uganda among other partners that have a shared dream for a shared future of supporting Uganda’s creative industry and we reaffirm our commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity, “Kapur concluded.

Airtel Uganda has invested in various initiatives that promote youthful talents and expertise in education, sports, and the innovation sectors. Airtel is the title sponsor of The Voice Africa, a platform that is giving the youth a reason to imagine and create a successful career in the arts industry. Through The Voice Africa, Ugandans get to experience top notch support to show case their talent while interacting with other talented African singers and an established panel of high-profile coaches, TV hosts and artists.

One of the 100 selected talents will eventually be crowned ‘The Voice Africa’ in a live show that is currently airing on free-to-air TV stations across the continent and on Airtel TV.

