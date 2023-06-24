KAMPALA — The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) is working around the clock to set up a much sought-after data science laboratory in Uganda to mainstream statistics, the Executive Director Dr. Chris Mukiza (PhD) has said.

Speaking at the 2nd Uganda Annual Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) Conference at Serena Hotel on Thursday, under the theme: “Promoting Inclusive National and Continental Actions for accelerated delivery on the SDGs and Agenda 2063, Dr. Mukiza said the data laboratory will help to strengthen administrative data sources.

“We have taken into consideration the need for a facility for big data and we shall set up a data science laboratory to mainstream statistics,” Dr. Mukiza said— noting that under his administration, UBOS launched a litany of interventions to standardize how to collect and record the missing data.

“We can now access health data fed into their systems daily in real-time. We seek to work hand in hand to strengthen the administrative health registry and we have engaged a number of external stakeholders to strengthen the administrative data systems,” the UBOS executive director explained.

He emphasized that Data and Statistics are critical for the effective implementation of SDGs and National Development plans in the country.

Dr. Mukiza revealed that UBOS has taken steps to build inclusive data ecosystems in order to ensure the visibility and inclusion of communities within Statistics.

“This 2023, UBOS will be conducting the National Population and Housing Census where many indicators will be identified and persons from all communities will be counted including refugees and minority communities among others. This will enable the Government to have accurate statistics which will be used fully in decision making and policy formulation,” Dr. Mukiza further explained.

Dr. Mukiza said that UBOS is embracing digital technology such as artificial intelligence, Geo-Spatial Technology.

Dr. Mukiiza went ahead to say that the main challenge is how they intentionally must use these statistics provided by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics to inform decision-making.

“You cannot manage what you can’t measure,” he added.

He said that the data generated is instrumental in developing strategic plans to cover the indicator framework of the National Development Plan.

“121 indicators were identified out of 2001 that were promised and come to the end of the year we shall have identified close to 150 more indicators,” the UBOS executive director revealed.

