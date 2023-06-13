KAMPALA – The Government of Uganda has lauded human rights defenders for the work well done in standing for Ugandans to ensure equality.

Under their umbrella, the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders in Uganda (NCHRD-U), the activists on Tuesday commemorated 10 years of existence under one arm.

Ms. Mariam Wangadya – the chairperson Uganda Human Rights Commission noted that human rights are prone to all by virtue of being human, noting that everyone should be human rights defender.

“The work that you do is therefore extremely important, especially as we speak up for those that cannot speak for themselves.”

She said that since the formation of the Coalition, Uganda has witnessed more meaningful engagement between human rights defenders and other stakeholders, including constitutional bodies such as the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

“We have also enjoyed your full support whenever we engage with you to get views on various human rights; issues such as environmental issues, civic space, social, economic and cultural rights, human rights among many others,” she noted.

Ms. Wangadya also commended the coalition for its time and spirit of tenacity, keeping in the right direction of building a harmonious climate among human rights defenders and stakeholders.

“We should vigorously advocate for peace, development and justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity and work together providing the right guiding philosophy for building get better.”

Mr. Robert Kirenga – Executive Director of the Coalition said that the 10 years means a decade of providing protection and support to the work of human rights defenders and the human rights defenders themselves.

“Amidst all the challenges we’ve been facing since its establishment in 2013, we’ve been able to sail through and mark 10 years.”

He noted that what prompted the formation of the Coalition was; among others, because of the way the state responded to human rights defenders when they decided to go and demand accountability from the state.

“Most of the leaders of civil society organizations were arrested and when they were detained, they found that they had no organization that would come up to provide them support in terms of legal support and advocating for a better working environment.”

Today, Kirenga says there are still challenges, despite having a legal regime that would be enabling.

“If you look at Article 38 of the Constitution, which is the supreme law of the country, it states that every citizen has the right to participate in the governance affairs of his or her country through either elected representatives or through civic organizations like ours. The question is, are you in? Are you enabled to do that? The constituent obliges you to know why there are certain restrictions in terms of laws.”

He gave an example of the right to protest, noting that whether peaceful, it is not something that the police would entertain whether you notify them in advance or not.

Kirenga asked all state actors or non-state actors to respect the rule of law and reminded the police that the Public Order Management Act talks about notifying, and not seeking permission.

The Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda – Ms. Signe Winding Albjerg said that they have supported the work of the coalition throughout the years but also committed the continued support.

“It’s important that we support those who are standing up for those who are having their rights violated, those who don’t have a voice. So human rights defenders are in my view, are extremely important to support.”

Maj. Gen. Henry Masiko, one of the UPDF Representatives in The House said that there is a need to ensure that Ugandans live a dignified life.

He noted that today, the UPDF enjoys a very good working relationship with the Coalition. “All those areas where we had discomfort really, I think to a large extent, have been leveled.”

