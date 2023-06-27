By John Kabagambe

In corruption news round up for the month of June 2023, the untiring and unforgiving Brig-Gen Isoke-led State House anti-corruption unit, descended on Gulu and Kitgum, and hurled its axe at a racket of thieving local government officials who had stolen over Ug×500m of funds earmarked for the parish development model.

The bust-up hooked Atwom Morish (the Kitgum commercial officer) and Denish (the agricultural officer) who joined the district Chief Administrative officer (CAO) and other officials in the state coolers.

In total (as Brig Gen Isoke is reported to have informed the NRM parliamentary caucus) 16 government officials were arrested in SH-CU’s corruption clean up operation in Acholi sub-region alone, and very soon, we hope to bring you highlights of breaking news of operations in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, it all backfired on Mungereza Edward who is behind bars for attempting to corruptly offer Daniel Mayombo (a legal officer at state house anti-corruption unit) a bribe of UGX 5,000,000/= to secure the release of Tumwine Evarist who had been detained at Mbarara Police station on charges of forgery. A word of advice, attempting to corrupt SH-ACU only makes it worse, so once caught, don’t even think about it.

Tumwine Evarist whom Mungereza Edward was trying to corruptly rescue, had been busted by SH-ACU for attempting to fraudulently process and acquire a land title on government land at Kyarwabuganda.

The land in question measures approximately 14.62 hectares and includes facilities such as a health centre III, 2 cattle dams, LC II Administrative units and playgrounds. Tumwine Evarist also had questionable items in his possession including, 2 ministry of lands identity cards indicating that he held the positions of Senior staff surveyor in both Masaka and Mbarara, in addition to being in possession of several questionable land applications, original land files and land titles.

