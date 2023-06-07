KAMPALA – Police have revealed that the fire that caught St Mary’s Secondary School Kitende boys’ dormitory on Wednesday morning has left many properties worth shillings of money destroyed.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson told the press that destroyed properties include mattresses, books, windows and other items.

“The fire started from A’level dormitory (S5 science boys). Luckily enough, no injuries were sustained or any deaths.”

“We suspect it could be a short circuit,” he noted.

This comes shortly after the same school suffered the same scenario on June 2, 2023.

Owoyesigyire noted that, however, the previous fire didn’t destroy a lot of properties as it was distinguished very fast but investigations are still ongoing.

