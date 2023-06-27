KAMPALA – Post Bank Uganda has donated two cows to the Old Kampala Moslem community and another two to the Kibuli Moslem community ahead of the Eid Al-Adha celebration.

Abbas Mawanda, the Head of Business and Institutional Banking at PostBank Uganda delivered and handed over the cows to each of the two Muslim communities.

At Gaddafi Mosque (Old Kampala) the two bulls were received by Hajji Musa Muyinda, a member of the National Executive and general assembly representing Rubaga Moslem district.

The Kibuli bulls were received by the executive Imam Kibuli mosque, Sheikh Abdu Salaam Mutyaba who welcomed the donation dedicated to the poor and the needy.

Sheikh Mutyaba, the Executive Imam of Kibuli Mosque lauded Post Bank for helping the poor and needy community to have what to slaughter on Eid A-Adha.

Sheikh Mutyaba revealed that only Post Bank has come out so far this Eid to donate to the community.

“So far only post bank has given us what to slaughter for the needy and the poor. People and companies rarely give a hand on Eid Eid A-Adha, they only donate on the other Idd after Ramadhan. We pledge to support Post Bank as Moslems and we welcome other donors.” He said

Hajji Muyinda, the general assembly member representing Rubaga Moslem district, thanked Post Bank for the big sacrifice to the poor and needy. He prayed for a blessing and abundant rewards from Allah.

“Although we are customers, they have really done a great job not only today but they have been giving us Iftar during the month of Ramadan. They have really made it a continuous gesture and we pray that Allah rewards them and bless them so that they can develop our country Uganda” Sheikh prayed.

Speaking about Eid Al-Adha, he said that Sacrificing has a lot of rewards, on the judgement day, we will not have transport and the only transport to be used is the animal slaughtered. He encouraged all Muslims with the potential to conduct this Ibada of sacrifice.

Speaking to journalists, Abbas Mawanda, the Head of Business and Institutional Banking at PostBank said post bank, they have deliberately taken an initiative to celebrate Idd Al-Adha with the entire Muslim community.

“The Muslim community being part and partial to the customers we serve, and the community we serve, we need to commemorate and celebrate with them their Eid Al-Adha.” He said.

Mr Mawanda encouraged Muslims to go with the Moslem teachings because when you sacrifice, you not only get blessings from God, but as well you’re giving out charity to the poor and that is the spirit with which Post Bank has also handed over the 4 Cows to the two Muslim community so that they distribute meat to the poor.

“For many years, the bank banked the Moslem Community within several districts and we believe we have served them. Within the month of Ramadan, we gave out several items to the Moslem Communities within universities and we felt that this event will go ahead many years to come within the bank to strengthen our relationships and partnerships not only with the Uganda Muslims Council but also the entire Muslim community within the country,” said Mawanda.

