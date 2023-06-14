The Dispatch of Polling Materials for the Bukedea Local Government by-election started at 3:00am at the office of the District Returning Officer.

Paul Bukenya, Electoral Commission (EC) Spokesperson said the early dispatch is purposed to ensure that polling materials reach each of the 180 polling stations in the district on time to start voting by 7:00am

“Candidates & Political Parties’ agents were present to witness the dispatch exercise.”

Bukedea District is electing a District Chairperson and a Directly Elected District Councillor today Wednesday 14th June, 2023.

