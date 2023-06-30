NORTH KIVU — The Commanding Officer of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Contingent operating in DR Congo Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba has handed over a two bed-roomed house to an 80 year old Mzee Sefuko Ghato of Amafiga village, Kabanda sub-county in North Kivu.

UPDF is deployed in DRC under the mandate of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), to serve as a peace keeping mission.

During the handover of the house, Col Hyeroba thanked God for the life of Mzee Ghato and the UPDF leadership for accepting to facilitate the activity to promote mutual cooperation between Uganda Contingent and the Civilian community.

“To UPDF, the Civilians are a very important aspect in UPDF Uganda Contingent Military activities in the EACRF peace keeping operations and to the entire UPDF as a family and it is this family which has enabled us to build a decent home for Mzee Ghato. We also furnished it with a four inch bed, mattress, bed sheets and a blanket so that Mzee Ghato can sleep comfortably,” he said.

Col Walaka thanked the people of Rutshuru territory and the entire North Kivu for accepting UPDF Peace Keepers in their territory.

He pledged to work so closely with the civil populace to ensure that total peace and stability returns to North Kivu.

The construction of the house commenced on Tuesday 16th of May 2023 by the UPDF Contingent Engineering Unit.

Mzee Ghato thanked God for the good job done by the UPDF.

“Today my dream of getting a permanent house has been fulfilled by UPDF,” said Mzee Sefuko with joy.

Capt. Kato Ahmad Hassan, the Contingent spokesman said the project is a gesture of appreciation to the community for their tireless co-operation rendered to UGACON while executing the mandate of EACRF in DRC.

The handover was also witnessed by the Contingent Administrative Officer Lt Col Matin Tokwaro Komakech among other Contingent head quarter staff Officers and Men.

The project site is approximately 11km from Bunagana boarder and 28 kilometers from the Contingent head Quarters located in Kiwanja-Nyongera town.

