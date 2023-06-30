OYAM – Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena has started canvassing for votes for the party flag bearer, Dr. Eunice Otuko Apio in the Oyam North By-Election.

Akena has since addressed a number of UPC supporters’ rallies in Ngai, Iceme, and Acaba Sub Counties and assured voters of UPC victory.

“I bring to you a very strong candidate. What we only need is a free and fair election,” Akena said during a rally at Acut Parish in Ngai Sub County on Wednesday.

He added: “I’m here in Oyam until the final vote is cast and I will make sure that every vote that has been cast for my candidate is counted.”

At all campaign rallies, Mr. Akena has warned against the vote rigging scheme and said UPC will reject it.

The UPC President called on the people of Oyam North to support Dr. Eunice in the by-election that is slated for July 6, 2023.

He outlined the achievements party and urged the people to support the UPC candidate.

Other leaders in the area who are with Mr. Akena to drum up support for Dr. Eunice include UPC Secretary General Ebil Fred, Regional Vice Chairperson of Lango Mr. Chris Ongom, and former LC V Chairperson of Oyam Adea who assured the party president that the UPC flag bearer will win the by-election.

Oyam District is part of the 11 administrative units (one city, one municipal council, and nine districts) that make up the Lango Sub-region.

The Oyam North County seat fell vacant following the death of Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo, who was gunned down by his personal bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti, on May 2, 2023.

The Electoral Commission (EC) nominated four candidates to be in the race out of the nine aspirants that had earlier picked nomination forms.

Those nominated include; Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Mr. Samuel Engola Okello Junior of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr. Freddy Newton Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Mr. Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP).

