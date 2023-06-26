Dr. Eunice Otuko Apio the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) candidate for Oyam County North by-election on Monday, June 26, 2023, painted Iceme Sub-county red on her Day 4 of campaigns as supporters were chanting her name and UPC at the rally.

In the course of speeches, the Party Secretary General Hon. Fred Ebil, and Branch Structure Leaders received 20 members from the National Unity Platform (NUP) to UPC amidst crowd cheers.

Iceme Sub County is where the NRM Candidate Samuel Engola Junior comes from.

“So far, there’s massive support for the UPC Candidate and she’s receiving warm reception wherever she goes for campaigns”, said Muzeyi Faizo, the UPC Head of Media and Communications.

He said Dr. Eunice and Team continue to traverse Parishes in Iceme Sub County.

On Tuesday, the Team will be in Otwal and Aleka Sub Counties as they mobilize electorates ahead of Oyam North by-election slated for 6th July 2023.

The Electoral Commission (EC) nominated four candidates to be in the race out of the nine aspirants that had earlier picked nomination forms.

Those nominated include; Dr. Eunice Apio Otuko of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), Mr. Samuel Engola Okello Junior of National Resistance Movement (NRM), Mr. Freddy Newton Okello of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), and Mr. Daniel Okello of National Unity Platform (NUP).

The nominees are now fighting for about 50,000 voters living in the constituency with a population of 160,624 people.

Oyam District is part of the 11 administrative units (one city, one municipal council, and nine districts) that make up the Lango Sub-region

