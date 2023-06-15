KAMPALA — National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Managing Director Eng. Dr. Silver Mugisha has called for increased awareness about maternal health issues to save mothers and child from deaths during labour.

Delivering the keynote speech during the launch of a fundraising drive to raise funds for a state-of-art Maternal Child Health (MCH) Centre Ishaka Adventist Hospital on Wednesday, Dr. Mugisha said although Uganda has registered tremendous progress in the health sector, maternal and child health continues to pose formidable challenges for the entire country.

In some parts of the country, he said the situation is even worse compared to national averages.

For instance, national neonatal mortality stands at 27 deaths per 1,000 live births but in the upcountry regions, it is 30 deaths per 1000 live births. The average national infant mortality is 43 deaths per 1000 live births, while in the upcountry regions it is 53 deaths out of 1000 live births. Regarding maternal health, figures indicate that while 336 mothers out of 100,000 live births die annually due to childbirth complications, for some rural regions, the figure is 448 mothers.

In his address, Dr. Silver called on communities to be instruments of change in a world beset by increasing socio-economic challenges.

Dr. Mugisha also called for support for life cycle continuity by mitigating high risks of child and pregnant woman deaths—engaging the audience on positive thinking including embracing positive self-talk and building positive networks by reflecting the social economic challenges affecting sections of the communities.

He urged members to generously support the construction of the new maternity unit which will help women experiencing difficulties in pregnancy in Ishaka.

Ishaka Adventist Hospital which is set to celebrate a Diamond jubilee is a faith-based hospital, owned by the Seventh Day Adventist church of Uganda Union.

The facility serves an estimated population of over 100,000 from the districts of Bushenyi, Mitooma, Bohweju, Rubirizi, Sheema, Ntungamo and Kasese.

”Ishaka hospital has noticeable good innovations and developments and they are not shy to express their gratitude,” Dr. Mugisha expressing gratitude towards the leadership of the hospital.

He spoke of propensity for philanthropy, saying that it has the power to influence sustainable social

change.

He said the philanthropy develops a mindset that giving is for good health but also helps to bolster social connections.

“Giving calls for gratitude and reciprocity,” he said.

