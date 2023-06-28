President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended a giving hand to the youths in the Ghettos of Mukono for the Eidh day celebrations.

The President’s generosity was delivered to the jubilant recipients by Mukono Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mike Ssegawa who conveyed the Head of State’s best wishes to the celebrants at Kame Market in Mukono Central Division.

In his message delivered by Ssegawa, Museveni appealed to the ghetto youths to shun crime and actively participate in efforts by security to pacify their areas by reporting criminal activities to the police.

The president also rallied his bazzukulu to embrace the various poverty alleviation intervention programs such as Emyooga, and PDM, which have been extended nearer to them by the government to spur economic transformation.

