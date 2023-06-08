KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has delegated Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja to officiate at the national Heroes’ Day celebrations happening in Luwero on Friday.

President is in self-isolated at Nakasero having tested positive for Covid-19.

Through his Twitter handle, Museveni first congratulated the security forces for blocking all the terrorist activities and ensuring that the huge celebrations took place “without incident in spite of the terrorists operating in Congo, South Sudan, Somalia, Mozambique.”

He revealed that after the interactive retreat in Kyenkwanzi, he was immersed in the activities in Kampala before he started experiencing Covid symptoms.

“However, on Tuesday, I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. I ignored the feeling and had my meetings in Entebbe as well as working on my voluminous State of the Nation Address.”

“Yesterday morning, however, I noticed some mild flu-like symptoms in one of the nostrils (the right one). That is when I called my doctors to take samples and rule out Corona. They took three samples- one rapid and two PCRs. The rapid one was negative and so was one of the PCRs,” he added.

He noted that one of the PCRs was positive.

Museveni in a separate car with his wife, Janet Museveni traveled to Kololo for the State of the Nation address as he was waiting for the confirmation of samples.

“When I came back from Kololo, it was confirmed that I had Corona.”

“As everybody knows, I have been very cautious with Corona. However, recently, I had to give up masks because they have been causing me allergic reactions in the eyes and also in the throat. Do you remember when I lost my voice twice during the elections? That is part of the allergy.”

“I have, therefore, got the second forced leave in the last 53 years, ever since 1971, when we started fighting Idi Amin. One other time, was when I had a problem of sinuses and I had to lie low for some days at Mweya.”

