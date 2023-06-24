MultiChoice Uganda has launched the Beloved drama series on Pearl Magic Prime.

The Beloved, portrays the pomp of the Kaya family, showing prosperity, and happiness yet beneath it all lies a web of concealed truths and disgruntlement. This show comes at a time when Prestige the household favorite Ugandan series comes to an end. Beloved is set to premiere on Pearl Magic Prime on channel 148 on DSTV and 303 on GOTV on 26th June 2023 at 8:30 pm.

The Beloved is produced and directed by prominent film producer Nathan Magoola and features renowned actors such as Hellen Lukoma who acts as Paris Kaya, Andrew Benon Kibuuka as Justus Kaya, and Faith Kirabo as Suubi Nantale.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Brian Mulondo the Local Content Marketing Manager, at MultiChoice Uganda commented on the diversity that the show brings to Ugandan screens stating, “This show is something like you have never seen before, we have a set of characters that seem like they were plucked from our daily lives, we are delighted to present The Beloved. The series will entertain our Ugandan audiences mostly for their relatability. The producers, cast, and crew of Beloved have invested their time and proficiency into a series many will grow to love and enjoy ”

Nathan Magoola, the show’s producer, assured customers who were awed by the high-quality story and picture of Prestige that Beloved would deliver just like its predecessor, did. “Prestige, while of great creative and story quality, also allowed the opportunity to new perspectives which lessons were leveraged in the production of Beloved. After Prestige, sailing new waters can be frightening and the delivery of Beloved while seeming like a storm in the oceans, helps deliver a fresh perspective and a more thrilling storyline,” Magoola guaranteed.

He further remarked stating, “We did not want to drop the ball after delivering such a top-notch show, so people should be assured that we shall maintain the standards and this show will be equally as good or even better.”

MultiChoice prides itself in providing quality local content, a strategic focus Mulondo attributed to the company’s commitment to growing the local film industry. “In Uganda, we continue to invest in local content through our 3 dedicated channels Pearl Magic, Pearl Magic Prime, and the recently launched Pearl Magic Loko. The premiere of the Beloved is a testament to yet more milestones we are achieving, with the delivery of up to 29 top-quality productions employing over 1000 locals, sourced locally through both Commissioning and Licensing on our dedicated channels tailored for our Ugandan Audiences,” Mulondo pronounced.

He further challenged Ugandans in the film industry to invest more time into growing the local narratives, “This is therefore a call to all filmmakers to take time to better their craft, and tell our Ugandan stories” Mulondo added.

MultiChoice Uganda has demonstrated a great investment in the Uganda film industry with the launch of new and exciting shows like Urban Life, Juniors Drama Club, Kan See Me, Take Me Back, and POPI with many more in the pipeline.

These efforts by Africa’s most loved storyteller, MultiChoice Uganda through their flagship channels Pearl Magic Prime, Pearl Magic, Pearl Magic LOKO, and Maisha Magic Movies are in a bid to strengthen and increase the offering to customers while fostering the advancement of the Ugandan film industry.

Catch the first episode of the Beloved airing on Monday 26th June and stick around for more drama through to Friday at 8:30 pm on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv, and Channel 303 on GOtv.

