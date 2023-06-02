KAMPALA — State Minister for Microfinance and Small Entreprises Hon Haruna Kasolo has been voted by the NRM members of Parliament as the treasurer of the NRM Buganda Caucus. This was in Thursday’s meeting in Kyankwanzi where the members of Parliament and Ministers are attending the ongoing 10 day caucus known as the National Leadership Institute.

It is said that as one of the Ministers who has handled the Emyooga finances very well as appreciated by President Museveni, he will also be the right candidate to handle the finances to help the NRM Buganda caucus operate smoothly.

President Museveni made a visit on Tuesday in Kyankwanze and meet with all the Members of Parliament and after the listened to Minister Haruna Kasolo’s presentation that showed the progress and positive effect of Emyooga since 2019, he told all leaders of different jurisdiction to pick a leaf from Minister Kasolo because he is one of the Ministers he has seen as a down to earth person who doesn’t delegate but reach out to his people.

Even when he is nolonger a Member of Parliament, Hon Kasolo has gone on to help the people of Kyotera and Masaka with his Kasolo Foundation that is skilling all the youths in those areas.

The Caucus committee that also comprises of other members like Hon Migadde ndugwa who is the Chairperson and MP of Buvuma district, Vice Hon Nakazibwe Grania MP Mubende, secretary Hajji Kazibwe Bashir MP Mubende municipality and Publicity and Hon Cissy Namujju Women MP Lwengo district.

The major aim of the caucus is to strengthen the bond between NRM and the people of Buganda together with cementing the relationship between Buganda and central government.

