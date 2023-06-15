Radio personality “Joe Walker” aka Joseph Beyanga, will lead Kampala Residents in the inaugural 7 Hills For Road Safety’ Kampala walk to raise more awareness and trigger action for road safety in Kampala.

The #Safer RoadsSaveLives Walk will take place on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, with walkers being flagged off at 6:00am at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The Kampala Walk will cover 45kms – the shortest walking event Joe Walker has hosted, after two cross country walks: Kampala to Bushenyi – 342 Kms and Kampala to Mbale – 246 Km.

“The Kampala Walk will be a shorter event to allow more residents and walking enthusiasts to participate regardless of age or fitness condition. We also expect participants from the road safety community to join in and support the cause in every way they can. Everyone in Kampala should focus on making our roads safer to save more lives,” said Joseph Beyanga. As Uganda’s largest city, Kampala contains the busiest roads with heavy traffic, and records indicate that walkers in Kampala sustain the most injuries in the districts that make up the

Greater Kampala Area.

These include thousands of school-going children which the Joe Walker campaign singled out with the hashtag #Too YoungToDie during the Mbale Walk. More than 12 lives are lost daily in Uganda, on average, due to road accidents – 4,000 people annually.

The #SaferRoadsSaveLives Walk will contribute to reducing these numbers.

The Walk will focus on pedestrian safety and the promotion of walking as a healthier, safer, and culturally attuned way of getting around.

The #SaferRoadsSaveLives Walk will continue the UN Road Safety week, themed “Rethinking Mobility” and shall pay tribute to walking as an African tradition that for generations has brought communities together while tackling modern issues such as air quality and its impact on the quality of life.

A large proportion of Kampala’s population relies on walking to and from work and recreation.

“Encouraging investment in a culture that respects, protects and acknowledges walking in coexistence with motorized and other forms of traffic shall make it safer and contribute to a healthier community in the city,” Joseph Beyanga said.

Joe Walker urged the general public to come and celebrate through walking their commitment to fraternity with the city and its many communities, to healthy lifestyles and to the beauty and culture of the city we call home.

In order to make mobility easier for everyone planning to be part of the walk, together with SafeBoda, you can order a safeboda or safecar at a discounted price using the promo code Joe Walker on Saturday.

