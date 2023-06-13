KAMPALA – MPs have joined workers’ organizations in agitating for an independent ministry for Labour separate from the Gender Ministry.

While speaking at a press conference during the launch of the forum on labour, decent employment and productivity, Hon. Roland Ndyomugyenyi said that having the ministry will improve the welfare of workers.

“We want to request the President to urgently appoint labour minister since the demise of the late Charles Engola. The workers have many challenges,” said Ndyomugyenyi adding that government gets a lot of money from the workers so there is a need for a separate ministry.

Margaret Namubiru Rwabushaija, the forum Vice chairperson but also the MP representing Workers explained that currently the Ministry of gender is housing a number of groups and may not be able to address workers’ issues better.

“Many laws have not been amended and this is why this forum is here,” noted Rwabushaija.

The MPs applauded the Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Anita Among and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for guiding them in the forum.

In May this year, Labour rights organisations challenged the government to produce evidence that a functional Minimum Wage Policy discourages foreign investment flows into a country. This has been the main reason for the government’s refusal to review the law that sets a minimum wage, almost 40 years since the last review that set 6,000 Shillings as the lowest that a worker in Uganda should be paid.

The Parliamentary forum on labour, decent employment and Productivity was incorporated and registered on 11th October 2021.

It was put in place with the sole aim to advocate and promote the role of decent employment opportunities and productive labour in achieving sustainable wealth creation through effective stakeholder engagement, legislation and oversight. The official launch slated tomorrow at Imperial Royale Hotel is aimed at rallying stakeholders on objectives of the parliamentary forum on labour, decent employment and productivity.

