KAMPALA – Fatoumata Tambajang, Former Vice President of Gambia is in Uganda to celebrate Julius Kambarage Nyerere – a Tanzanian anti-colonial activist at the Annual Presidential Lecture Series.

Happening this Thursday at Makerere University, the lecture is organized by the Julius Nyerere Leadership Centre.

Sharing her experience during one on one with exceptional young female leaders at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, Fatoumata noted that Africa’s biggest challenge is leadership.

“Leadership cuts across the board; is like gender and environment. When you talk about women, is everybody’s business. You talk about the environment is everybody’s business because women are mothers, sisters, and friends. The environment is also where every one of us lives. So these are things that are very important.”

She noted that she is aspiring to be one of the people who will champion the advancement of Africa, particularly inspiring young women who by either religious or cultural barriers, are still lagging behind.

She says she aspires to contribute to the knowledge and development that the centre has been growing.

Fatoumata says for Africa to fully grow, women and young people must be given the opportunity.

“It is our responsibility as leaders, particularly female leaders to share our knowledge, experiences, and journeys with the young women so that we encourage them.” She implored the media as well to provide a platform for young people, especially girl child.

“Many times, the media is present but usually not so much committed to the cause of women leadership and young people. You have a moral responsibility to help deliver the messages.”

Madam Vice President also challenged the women to first respect themselves if they are to earn public respect.

“You [women) have to build an image for yourself [like] that you want people to take of you and to respect you,” she noted.

As a measure to fight against several challenges including sexual harassment, Fatoumata urged girls and young women to always stay focused on their values while chasing their dreams.

“I was never sexually harassed because, you know, people look into the eyes to see whether they have the opportunity to harass you or not. I’ve never been sexually harassed in my life because I respected my values and myself I really carried myself as a person that has rights and responsibilities and I was serious.”

She saluted President Yoweri Museveni for allowing her to come without a visa, something she says should be adopted by all African nations.

“We’re talking about borderless Africa, [so] once the leaders are convinced that Africa should be one, we should be united. That’s where the journey should start. We should not have any visa restrictions to visit each other’s countries.”

