KASSANDA – Lands, housing and urban development minister, Judith Nalule Nabakooba has called upon the faithful in Kassanda to emulate the life and actions of John the Baptist to make the world a better place.

Nabakooba who was speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of St John the Baptist Kkungu Parish in Kassanda District on June 24 said if all people behaved like him (John the Baptist) this world be a better place.

“We all know John the Baptist who baptized Jesus. Let’s be honest, humble, and kind in all the work we do and please pray every time you get a chance,” she said.

In mass animated by Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, the minister appreciated the faithful for standing with the church over the years to date.

“Allow me to thank everyone who has contributed something towards the smooth running of church activities. Kkungu has developed spiritually, socially, and economically. I have heard of Caritas, schools, and health facilities put up during these years of Kkungu’s existence. I thank the Bishop for the good leadership he chose,” she said.

At the event, the minister also revealed to the residents that the Myanzi-Bukuya-Kiboga road was considered in this coming year’s budget and it will soon be tarmacked.

Like other areas, Nabakooba said Kassanda also has land issues and said she had secured freehold land titles for people in Lubaali saying. “There is land in Lubaali that the President bought for the people, we are just waiting for surveyors to come and do boundary opening, and then after we give out land titles.”

In his remarks, Bishop Zziwa congratulated Kkungu Parish for the milestone they had reached and noted that the parish started with 24 sub-parishes but they have since increased to 10 in the 25 years.

He shared that a number of things such as the education sector have since improved in the parish.

“We found out that there was no secondary school in the area and we started St Theresa Secondary School to ease accessibility to education services. In these years, we have set up more primary schools in the area, please stay at school, I know we have gold in the area but dear parents make sure our children don’t drop out of the school.”

Dr. Micheal Bukenya Kyalukoola, the Bukuya constituency legislator said for the past 25 years, visible development activities have been reached at Kkungu and the nearby areas.

“We had a challenge of water but as I speak, tap water is supplied in different areas and we have over 50 boreholes.”

He thanked the church for starting up projects that lead to socio-economic transformation. “Caritas gave out cattle and goats to people without discrimination of the religion that you subscribe to, something that boosted people’s incomes,” he shared.

Dr Bukenya donated a Public Address system to the Kkungu parish to help them with the church work and as well getting some money from the public to run the church.

