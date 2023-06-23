KAMPALA – Police have in custody Mr Yinghe Chen, 43, a Chinese national and a resident of UCB Zone in Bukoto 1, Nakawa Division in Kampala on allegations of fraud by Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC, with its five (05) subsidiary companies.

This followed the investigations by the National Cyber Taskforce – comprising of CID, Crime Intelligence (CI), ISO, ESO, CMI, Bank of Uganda, NIRA, NITA Uganda, Uganda Banker Association, among others.

Polly Namaye – Police Deputy Spokesperson revealed that the number of those arrested in relation to this fraud are now five.

“On 11.05.2023, Police arrested Awori Mary, the wife to Mr Yinghe Chen and the registered Director of Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC. On 12.06.2023, Police arrested Akoth Justine Oboth, Achola Mary, and Biira Shamim. These four suspects were all produced in court.”

“The estimated number of victims stands at 6000 Ugandans with losses of over 4.5 billion shillings. Acclaim BLQ Sports SMC operated under the slogan ” You lose, You win” which is believed to have attracted many people to the online betting company,” said Namaye in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related