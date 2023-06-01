KAMPALA – Centenary Bank has joined hands with the Rotary Cancer program towards the 12th edition of the Cancer Run event. This year, the Rotary Cancer Run is set to happen on the 27th of August 2023.

Speaking at the official launch of the 12th edition of the Cancer Run, the General manager of Retail and microfinance Charles Kabanda recognized the need for the strengthening of cancer treatment in the country given the current statistics of the patient: medical care ratio citing a gap of over 22% missing out on care and treatment.

“An estimated 33,000 Ugandans are diagnosed with cancer every year, of which, only 7,400 access medical care from Uganda Cancer Institute,” Kabanda noted.

Cancer run avails an opportunity for Ugandans to participate in a marathon whose aim is to improve health care and treatment for cancer in the country. According to the Kampala Cancer Registry data, the top cancers Kaposi sarcoma, cervical, breast, and prostate cancer. The high morbidity due to cancer in Uganda is mainly attributed to late detection.

Through the Rotary Cancer Run, hospitals like Nsambya Hospital are equipped with the machinery, and facilities required to wage war on cancer in the country. Uganda has the potential to become one of the countries with the highest cancer survival rate just like Australia only if we revamp and fully equip treatment centers for cancer.

Kabanda highlighted Centenary Bank’s contribution towards the cause over the past 12 years. “Over the past 12 years Centenary Bank has injected over UGX 2.5 billion. This year, Centenary Bank commits UGX 300 million towards the preparation of this year’s Cancer Run,” he said.

The collections from this year’s cancer Run will be towards the construction of the cancer treatment center at Nsambya hospital which cost approximately UGX 11b. This year the target towards the construction works is approximated at UGX 2billion with over 50,000 runners and participants.

While speaking at the ceremony, the Rotary Cancer program chairman Stephen Mwanje commended the partners who jumped on board to support the cause.” The Rotary Cancer Run is organized in collaboration with Platinum Partners, including Centenary Bank, Harris International (Krystal Water), Parliament of Uganda, and Vision Group. In addition to Rotary’s dedicated network of Rotary clubs and volunteers, both within Uganda and beyond that contribute their unwavering support to make this event possible,” he said.

Scheduled to take place on August 27, 2023, the Rotary Cancer Run 2023 will witness the main event held at Kololo Independence Grounds, alongside regional runs spanning 40 districts, towns, and cities nationwide. With an anticipated participation of 50,000 individuals from every corner of Uganda, this event is set to mobilize the nation in support of the cause. Registration is currently open at UGX 30,000/= per participant, including a kit.

Ugandans seeking to take part in this year’s marathon can make purchases using their Cente Visa or Cente Mastercard and thereafter collect their kits from any of the Centenary bank branches countrywide.

