KAMPALA —Anti corruption Court sitting in Kololo has sent businessmen to jail for flaunting and cheating taxes.

Directors of Wellex Hardware Ltd, Jigar Chandarana and two others were convicted this week for generating and selling fictitious invoices, the court said.

Anti corruption Court sitting in Kololo on Wednesday sent Directors of Wellex Hardware Ltd, Jigar Chandarana and two others to 'University of understanding' after being convicted for generating & selling fictitious invoices.

Denis Kugonza, the Commissioner of Tax Investigations at URA says the taxpayers if found guilty will be VAT deregistered and their claimed Input VAT is disallowed by URA.

According to the policy, section 62H(c) of the Tax Procedures Code (Amendment) Act, 2022 explains that a taxpayer commits an offense if he or she makes a false or misleading statement in the information return. Upon conviction, the offense attracts a fine not exceeding 2500 currency points for each day of default or imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or both. Each currency point amounts to UGX. 20,000/=.

