Francis Kasura, the band leader of A Ka Dope Band announced the release of his debut album titled ODE. The album features 11 songs.

He broke the news on his various social media pages on 5th June 2023 which doubles as his birthday.

Kasura wrote, “Today as I type this message, my heart is full and overflowing with joy. I’m so glad that I get to share with you this journey of my fears, dreams, self-discovery, and triumph. Open your heart as you listen and let each note tingle the innermost part of your soul. PS. Do not Skip.”

The ODE album features 7 celebrated Ugandan artists like Julius Sese, Tucker HD, Lagum the Rapper, among others, and takes listeners through a modernized multi-genre authentic Ugandan music experience.

The album has a blend of Kasura’s songs and other featured songs like, ODE, Walumbe, Dead Man Walking, Elle ft. Tuker HD, Interlusional ft. Kevin Abuka and Jowel, SRB ft. Jose, Play On ft. Idi Amin, Dead, and Gone, ft. Julius Sese, Diesel Wings and Neon Plates ft. Lagum the Rapper, Yegwe ft. Carseten, and She Say ft. Julius Sese.

Kasura promised to continue working on projects and collaborating with other artists to release music that resonates with Uganda’s story so that it inspires the listeners to become the best versions of who they want to be as they navigate through life.

He mentioned, “Music is known to be a universal language that unites people world over despite their different cultures, and beliefs, and as artists, we should use this platform to make a positive impact with our talents.”

Kasura also doubles as a Business Unit Head of one of Uganda’s top marketing agencies, fireworks Advertising Limited.

He remains a strong believer in being able to channel one’s creativity through various mediums.

The ODE album can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and major streaming platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related