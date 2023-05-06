Dallas, USA; May 06, 2023 – The Young Engineers Uganda Team has been granted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit the Space Centre at NASA in Houston. The visit is intended to expose the young team to the world of STEM and space science.

The team, made up of bright and talented kids, has been representing Uganda at the Vex World Robotics Championship in Dallas, USA, competing against different countries from around the globe. They have been performing exceptionally well and have already made Uganda proud.

This invitation to visit the NASA Space Centre is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication. It is also a great achievement for the country and a source of inspiration for millions of Ugandan children who dream of pursuing careers in STEM.

NASA, or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is a United States government agency responsible for the country’s civilian space program and for aeronautics and aerospace research. NASA’s Space Center in Houston is one of the world’s leading centers for space exploration and research.

The Young Engineers Uganda Team has been participating in different robotics game competitions, and this visit to the NASA Space Centre is an opportunity for them to learn and interact with experts in the field. It will undoubtedly help to broaden their knowledge and inspire them to aim higher in their future endeavors.

“The team is excited about the visit and has explored the NASA Space Centre. They have learned as much as possible and will bring back the knowledge to Uganda to inspire more young minds,” says Computer Scientist Allen Nanyonjo, the Team Uganda Head Coach.

She added that this achievement is a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and support, anything is possible.

“The Young Engineers Uganda Team has shown that Uganda has a pool of talented young people who can compete on the global stage,” she said.

This visit to NASA is an incredible opportunity for the Young Engineers Uganda team to witness firsthand the incredible scientific research being done at the forefront of space exploration.

“It has exposed them to the latest technologies in the field and broadened their understanding of the possibilities that STEM education holds for the future,” said Young Engineers Founder, Arinaitwe Rugyendo.

He added that this achievement is not just significant for the Young Engineers Uganda team but also for millions of Ugandan children back home.

“It shows them that with hard work, dedication, and access to quality education, they can achieve great things and compete on a global level.”

The team members are excited and honored to have received this invitation and are looking forward to the opportunity to learn and be inspired by the groundbreaking work being done at the NASA Space Center in Houston.

