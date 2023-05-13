KAMPALA – On Friday afternoon, police recorded a tragic incident when one of their officers shot and killed an Indian national businessman in Kampala.

In a disturbing CCTV video, it is clear that Police Officer No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan first had an unknown conversation with Mr. UTTAM BHANDARI, the Director of TFS Financial Services at Rajja Chambers before he fired him several times.

It is alleged that the suspect had a loan balance misunderstanding with the bank.

“He had taken a loan and had issued with servicing it. Today he came and a misunderstanding developed between him and the deceased. The police officer shot dead the moneylender,” said an eyewitness who preferred anonymity to the story.

Later in the evening, the Police top leadership together with the Indian Community leaders in Uganda held a crisis meeting in which they were assured of maximum security.

The pledge was made by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi who emphasized that the shooting should not be regarded as a case of organized or targeted crime, but rather as an isolated incident.

The development comes against the backdrop of shootings that have happened in the previous weeks involving prominent persons.

On May 2nd, the State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard who later turned the gun on himself.

And just last week on Saturday, May 06, popular Ugandan vlogger, Ibrahim Tusubira alias Jjajja Ichuli, aka Isma Olaxxes was shot dead by unknown persons as he returned home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related