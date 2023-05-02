Victoria University will on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, launch a Career Readiness and Employability programme to boost the prospects of job seekers.

Victoria University Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga said the launch, which will take place starting at 9am, will feature industry experts who will share valuable insights to help one succeed in their career.

“Whether you prefer attending in person or catching the live broadcast on NBS TV, the Career Readiness and Employability programme launch is crucial for those seeking to boost their job prospects,” he said.

It will feature panellists such as the Chief Executive at Stanbic Business Incubator, Mr Tony Otoa; Mr Ninshant Mamtora, the recruitment director at CWG; Mr Jorg Schafer, the CEO AWL Germany; and AIG Godfrey Kiwanuka, the head of human resources in Uganda Police.

It will also feature Mr Simon Kasyate, the deputy director of Public and Corporate Affairs at KCCA, the CEO of Jada Coffee, Ms Jackie Arinda; Ms Harriet Musoke, a human capital expert; Ms Gloria Nabaasa, a nutrition and public health consultant, and Frank Gashumba, an entrepreneur, among others.

To secure your spot for the in-person experience, contact 0782 397 699.

At least 41 percent of youth, which represents 9.3 million aged between 18 and 30 years are not engaged in any productive activity, according to findings contained in the Uganda National Labour Force Survey.

The National Planning Authority, a government agency, reported four years ago that up to 40,000 graduates are churned onto the job market from universities and tertiary institutions a year, but 90,000 out of a cumulative 700,000 graduates get “something to do”.

The Uganda National Labour Force Survey, conducted for the period ended 2021 also found that unemployment had increased to 12 percent from 9 percent in the 2019/20 Uganda National Household Survey.

Overall, the level of unemployment implies that much as government has put a lot of emphasis on industrialisation so that many Ugandans can get employed in factories and industries, the rate at which people are getting employed remains drastically low in a country characterised by a mismatch underutilisation of the existing labour force

