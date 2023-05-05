The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has temporarily diverted traffic along the Kabale-Kisoro road.

A section of the road on Thursday caved in at Bwaara village, Hamurwa town council in Rubanda district, paralyzing traffic moving in both directions of the road. The road connects Uganda to the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

Among those affected were white tourists, buses, cargo trucks, and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) officials who were transporting Congolese refugees from the Nyakabande reception center to Nakivale camp.

UNRA released a statement suspending traffic along the road. According to the statement, UNRA advised drivers to use the alternative route of 88 kilometers, Katuna-Rubaya-Muko, and 20-kilometer Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi-Kachwekano-Rubona-Heisesero roads.

Allan Ssempebwa, the UNRA Spokesperson said that there are plans of repairing the damaged spot at Hamurwa on Friday.

But, it remains unclear if the alternative routes will effectively favor drivers since they are also currently slippery due to mud and potholes caused by mudslides and running waters.

Kigezi is among regions across the country that are currently receiving heavy rains. The rains have caused the death of about 18 people in the districts of Rukiga, Rubanda, and Kisoro between the night of Tuesday- Wednesday this week.

UNRA also advised road users across the country to take precautions and avoid using flooded areas for their safety and report flooding incidents for emergency action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related