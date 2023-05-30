KAMPALA —Twaibu Wamala, the executive director of Harm Reduction Network Uganda, has reported a series of incidents following the enactment of the Anti Homosexuality Act in Uganda.

The legislation criminalizes homosexuality and prohibits assistance or support for gay individuals. Wamala, who has been actively involved in supporting gay drug users, believes the incidents may be linked to his work.

According to Wamala, unidentified individuals have been surveilling him, both at his residence and the office of Harm Reduction Network Uganda. Instances of individuals claiming to be security operatives seeking him out at the organization’s office have also been reported. Wamala expressed concerns for his personal safety in light of these incidents.

Wamala filed a report with the Kawempe Police, providing relevant details under SD ref: 19/30/05/2023, seeking protection. However, no response or assistance has been received thus far. The lack of law enforcement action has further compounded Wamala’s unease and vulnerability.

The Anti Homosexuality Act has raised concerns regarding the safety and rights of activists advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in Uganda. Alongside criminalizing homosexuality, the act includes provisions for the imprisonment of activists who speak out in support of LGBTQ+ rights. The climate of fear and oppression generated by this legislation poses challenges for organizations such as Harm Reduction Network Uganda and leaves activists susceptible to threats and intimidation.

Wamala’s situation highlights the broader issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda, including discrimination and social stigma. Progress toward a more inclusive society is impeded by these challenges. Despite the risks involved, Wamala remains committed to the pursuit of equality and justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related