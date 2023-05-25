ENTEBBE, UGANDA — The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) is planning to use the much anticipated aviation expo to promote air transport among members of the public.

UCAA Director General, Fred Bamwesigye told reporters that the authority said the expo will be a good platform to demystify the many myths by members of the public about air transport.

“Many first-time passengers of air transport always panic at the airport. This is because they have never experienced what happens. The aviation expo is an opportunity to further demystify the seemingly complex industry. This is an attempt to try and get the public to remove the belief and fear that flying is for a few,” Bamwesigye said, adding that whereas flying seems to be a preserve of the rich, it is high time this phobia is dealt with by introducing members of the public to the workings of not only the industry but also the airport.

“During this aviation expo, members of the public will have a chance to enter an aircraft to view the cockpit, talk to members of cabin and flight crew to get deeper first-hand knowledge of the air transport sector.

“The Aviation Expo will feature various components, including opportunities for students and the general public to get more information about career guidance in relation to the aviation industry like aerobatics, static aircraft exhibitions providing opportunities to the public to enter aircraft and view the cockpit, talk to cabin and flight crew and get deeper – first-hand knowledge of air transport operations.”

The Expo will give a chance to Ugandans who have never experienced air life to fly for the first time at a moderate fee of UGX. 200,000 and VIPs UGX. 300,000.

The Aviation Expo that is scheduled for three days from 22-24th June 2023, will take place at Entebbe International Airport.

According to captain Aziz Ssentamu, the President of Uganda Professional Pilot’s Association said the event will answer very many questions from a lay Ugandan about the aviation industry.

“The government of Uganda invests heavily in the aviation industry but the lay person out there is green about it. We thought it would be important to sensitize students in secondary and universities about career opportunities in this industry,” Mr. Ssentamu explained.

“This Expo is also to create an awareness about the evolution of technology in this aviation. We want to open the minds of Ugandan business communities about the business opportunities in aviation you may find that many want to invest in this industry but there’s a lack of information, so it’s an open door for people to come and learn about the industry,” Captain Ssentamu said.

The organisers have since partnered with Ethiopian Airlines, to market the aviation university as an opportunity for members of the public to know how to join the industry, adding that they will invite all operators in the industry to exhibit.

The aviation expo will also feature aerobatics by the UPDF Air Force, the Special Forces Command and the Police air wing among others as well as joyrides flying around Kampala.

