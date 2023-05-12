KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has said that Uganda is ready to work with the government of Algeria to develop her energy sector.

Museveni on Thursday met a delegation from Algeria led by their Minister of Energy and Mines Mr. Mohamed Arkab who called on him at State House Entebbe. These were in Uganda to follow up on the memorandum of understanding signed when President Museveni visited Algeria in March this year 2023.

The two energy ministries discussed collaboration and partnerships in four (4) areas that included among others Oil Refinery, financing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline and Electricity Generation.

President Museveni thanked his Algerian Counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune for responding very well to the signed memorandums and noted that the four areas agreed upon “are all very good and important for us.”

“We need the refinery because it solves our problem 100% and we will be happy to work with the Algerians,” Museveni noted.

The President said the East African crude oil pipeline is not only good for Uganda but also the region in what he termed as the Pan-African spirit since it will also transport the petroleum of Congo and Tanzania.

On electricity generation, Museveni said Uganda needs more support in solar power generation, wind power, geothermal and nuclear in some other places now that Uganda is targeting to have 52,000 megawatts by 2050.

“Anything you pick to work with us will be adding to our capacity,” Museveni said.

The Algerian delegation together with Uganda’s Energy Ministry also discussed the possibility of working with Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) to develop the Kasurubani block near the central processing facility that is being constructed at Tilenga and UNOC has already got the license from the Minister of energy.

“They seem to agree that it would be good to have an African government coming in to help an African government taking in consideration the pressure that we’re having where we’re seeing banks pulling out from supporting developments of petroleum products,” Ruth Nankabirwa, Uganda’s energy Minister said.

Minister Nankabirwa informed the President that the transmission line that will enable Uganda to trade with South Sudan has not got support and it’s an area where the Algerian partnership comes in handy.

Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines Mr. Mohamed Arkab thanked President Museveni for accepting to work with Algeria in the energy sector and described his engagement with Uganda’s energy ministry as fruitful.

“We have shared and discussed what you need. Well try to work on this commitment before the arrival of our technical teams next month in June,” Mr. Mohamed Arkab.

On the other hand, President Museveni was happy to learn that Algeria has allowed Uganda to export milk into their country and that negotiations with Ugandan milk processing companies were in high gear

