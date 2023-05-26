KAMPALA – The Police in Kampala are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at Kayunga Road Junction along Acacia Avenue on Friday afternoon. The incident involved multiple vehicles and resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

It is alleged that at approximately 01:26 hours, a black Mercedes-Benz with registration number UBL 189R, driven by Mr. Kimera Faziru of Buwate, was traveling at high speed from the Acacia side.

Police say, Mr. Faziru lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the Kayunga junction before the vehicle collided with the road barriers, striking three street children who had sought shelter there.

“The Mercedes-Benz then continued its trajectory and collided with a white Toyota Mark X, registration number UBF 788K, which was approaching from the Mulago side,” said Luke Owoyesigyire, Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson.

“The injured victims were immediately rushed to Mulago Hospital, where unfortunately, two of the pedestrians succumbed to their injuries. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been impounded at Kira Road Police Station pending further inspection by the Inspectorate of Vehicles,” he added.

Drivers involved in the accident were also transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related