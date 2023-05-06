The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye has met and held discussions with the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom, Charles Peter Mayiga at Bulange- Mengo.

The meeting was aimed at paving the way for alleviating poverty among the youth in urban, peri-urban, and in the districts of Buganda and Uganda as a whole.

During the interaction, Ms. Barekye assured Mr. Mayiga that the State House will continue to work with the kingdom to develop Uganda.

She said President Yoweri Museveni through the State House has put up several interventions such as the Industrial Zonal Hub program and Skilling the Girl and Boy Child Initiative that have since improved the lives of the youth in the kingdom and the country at large.

The Comptroller added that it would be prudent that the Kingdom works together with the government to sensitize Ugandans mostly the youth towards these programs.

“The State House and Buganda have a good working relationship and we commit to continue cooperating for the development of Uganda,” Ms. Barekye said.

She also assured that the State House will support the Kingdom’s development programs.

On his part, the Katikkiro welcomed Ms. Barekye to Bulange Mengo and assured her that the kingdom is ever ready to work with the State House to improve the lives of the people of Buganda.

He also praised President Museveni for his immediate interventions aimed at fighting poverty and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

He said State House’s skilling programs are very crucial in uplifting the livelihoods of the youth in the country.

Mr. Mayiga further told his guest that the Kingdom has also initiated a number of development programs aimed at causing the social and economic change in the Kingdom.

He cited the coffee promotion campaign dubbed ‘EMMWANYI TERIMBA’ which has been used to mobilize the Kingdom subjects to grow more coffee.

The Katikkiro also briefed Ms. Barekye about the Kingdom’s program of reviving the saving culture and cooperative movement by initiating saving schemes such as Powesa, Essuubiryo Zambogo SACCO among others.

The two parties agreed to work together to fight poverty in Uganda

