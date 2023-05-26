KAMPALA — The Cross Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU), an NGO that champions promotion and preservation of culture awarded seven people for their significant contribution to safeguarding and promotion of heritage in Uganda.

This is the 5 edition of the Heritage Awards, that were initiated in 2013. So far 21 awardees have been presented to various individuals, families and institutions that have been at the fore of heritage promotion in Uganda.

Speaking at the 5th national heritage awards which went down at the historical house of the late Ham Mukasa, CCFU Executive Director Barbra Babwetera said these awards are a give back to those who have promoted and safeguard Uganda’s culture.

Babwetera said these awards responds to the need to safeguard and promote uganda heritage which is rapidly vanishing due to technology development and population increase. The need to match-up and need to the contemporary demand that has left a number of our historical buildings demolished.

“We need to pass over the heritage that we acquired from our ancestors to have it passed on to the next generation through transmission and handing over to the next generation.

CCFU therefore is taking a step to award People that are collaboratively working with us to pass over this heritage.” Babwetera said.

She commended Ham Mukasa’s family for keeping the legacy of their father relevant for the future generation to enjoy.

She further cherished EU Delegation in Uganda for their endless support towards promotion of culture in Uganda. She also applauded UNESCO, ministry of culture, gender and urban development, Buganda kingdom and ministry of tourism for partnering with them. Babwetera called for strengthening efforts to safeguard and protect the world’s cultural and global heritage.

Jan Sadek, the European Union Ambassador to Uganda presided over this edition’s awards and while giving his keynote speech, said European Union recognises the importance of promoting and preserving tangible and intangible heritages.

“Culture heritage is important for any country because it creates some sort of identity and coesion that is important for any country.” Mr. Sadek

EU ambassador to Uganda also thanked the family of the late Ham Mukasa for preserving his house and historical things for the future generation to witness.

Bismac Amumpaire, one or the award winners praised CCFU for recognising journalists.

“I’m exceedingly honoured to have been recognised on this kind of awards. This award is going to motivate me and more media people. Very many times journalists have not been recognised so I thank CCFU putting journalists at the forefront.” Bismac

Seven people where awarding in two categories, the tangible heritage award category and intangible;

Tangible Heritage Awards Category

The Ankole Diocese in Mbarara for establishing the East African revival Museum Hana Longole of Moroto for her lead role in the establishment and management of the Ateker Cultural Centre in Moroto The College of Health Sciences at Makerere University that has preserved

records at Albert Cook Library Intangible Heritage Awards Category

rare medical

The Francis Walakira Family located at Mpambire, along Masaka road. These are royal drum makers and have passed on the knowledge and the rear skills to generations Judith Bakirya of Jinja for conserving and promoting indigenous/herbal medicine Dr. Mercy Mirembe Ntangaare for promoting oral literature, traditional music. Dr. Mirembe is an Associate Professor of Drama/Theatre, a play writer and folklorist

Intangible heritage award category

Heritage Press Award

Bismac Amumpaire for consistently reporting on cultural heritage promotion and involving in practical work regarding culture’s contribution to environmental conservation

The 5th edition winners received Two Million Five Hundred Thousand Shillings Cash, an award and special recognition in the heritage promotion fraternity.

The ceremony has been intentionally held at Ham Mukasa Keweerimidde House (1902), a historical property of the former Buganda’s prominent and long serving Ssekiboobo (County Chief of Kyaggwe) 1905-1935 to highlight the contemporary role of historical properties and advocate for their protection.

About CCFU and its other efforts safeguard and promote cultural heritage in Uganda

To strengthen efforts towards the conservation, protection and safeguarding of Uganda’s cultural heritage, CCFU has documented historical buildings, sites and monuments in the cities of Kampala, Entebbe, Jinja and Fort Portal and developed a map and an app that tells their history and significance.

CCFU documented, mapped and marked cultural heritage sites (including their intangible cultural heritage aspects) at risk from climate change in the Rwenzori and Alur regions and as well constructed a retainer all at the Wang-lei cultural heritage site in Packwach to prevent it from being washed away by the flooding River Nile. To advocate for young people’s appreciation, the Foundation, through the support of UNESCO established the Bachelor of Cultural Heritage Studies Course which is currently being taught in 4 Uganda’s universities. CCFU has also worked with the National Curriculum Development Centre to incorporate some elements of culture in the lower secondary curriculum.

CCFU is a national NGO dedicated to promoting an appreciation of culture as vital for human development that responds to our diverse identities.

