KAMPALA – The National Unity Platform – NUP has announced the sudden death of its diaspora leader, Mulindwa Timothy who was the Chairman of the NUP/People Power Witbank chapter in South Africa.

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the party president noted that Mulindwa was involved in a fatal road accident as he was driving from Witbank to Pretoria.

“He was travelling with his wife and children in the car. The children are in a stable condition while his wife is still in a critical condition. Our teams on ground are doing g everything possible to handle the situation,” he said on Twitter.

“Our healing prayers go to his wife while our condolences go to the family and friends,” he added.

Sad!

Mulindwa before moving to South Africa was a footballer with Proline FC.

