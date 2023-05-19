MBARARA – Police in Mbarara have registered a tragic incident in which one of their officers shot dead a UPDF counterpart.

The incident happened on Friday at around 1800hrs.

Polly Namaye -Deputy Police Spokesperson noted that their officer NO.50158 PC Opio Charles attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU) Mbarara, shot and killed CPL Yeremiah Paper, a UPDF Officer attached to Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade at Police/ Prison Cell at the residence of FFU opposite bank of Uganda Mbarara branch.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the duo had a misunderstanding that led to the Shooting. We have arrested the suspect and he is being held at CPS Mbarara while the gun suspected to have been used in the murder has been recovered and exhibited.”

Residents told the press that the two had a verbal exchange over a woman before the shooting.

This comes shortly after a police officer shot and killed an Indian national businessman in Kampala last Friday over a loan balance misunderstanding.

On May 2nd, the State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard who later turned the gun on himself.

And just last week on Saturday, May 06, popular Ugandan vlogger, Ibrahim Tusubira alias Jjajja Ichuli, aka Isma Olaxxes was shot dead by unknown persons as he returned home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

