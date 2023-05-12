KAMPALA – Police have assured the Indian Community of security in a crisis meeting following the tragic incident in which one of their colleagues was shot.

The pledge was made by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi during a meeting with a delegation of the Indian business community living in Uganda on Friday evening.

Mr. UTTAM BHANDARI, an Indian national and the Director of TFS Financial Services at Rajja Chambers in Kampala, was shot and killed by Police Officer No.67029 PC Wabwire Ivan at around 1 pm inside the bank.

The DIGP emphasized that the shooting should not be regarded as a case of organized or targeted crime, but rather as an isolated incident.

He also expressed the readiness of the police force to protect all business communities, urging them not to let this incident discourage them from conducting business.

“The authorities are actively working to apprehend and prosecute the suspect,” the DIGP assured.

It is alleged that the suspect had a loan balance misunderstanding with the bank.

“He had taken a loan and had issued with servicing it. Today he came and a misunderstanding developed between him and the deceased. The police officer shot dead the moneylender,” said an eyewitness who preferred anonymity to the story.

Another eyewitness said he heard three bullets being fired at the scene only to see a police officer leaving shortly. “He later jumped on a boda and left,” he said.

The development comes against the backdrop of shootings that have happened in the previous weeks involving prominent persons.

On May 2nd, the State Minister for Labour, Col(Rtd) Charles Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard who later turned the gun on himself.

And just last week on Saturday, May 06, popular Ugandan vlogger, Ibrahim Tusubira alias Jjajja Ichuli, aka Isma Olaxxes was shot dead by unknown persons as he returned home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

