WAKISO – A Bar aviation aircraft flight registration No. 5X-RBR on Friday crashed at Kajjansi airfield, police have reported.

The aircraft, operated by two pilots, Lt Dagalious Owino and Joel Kanguli, had prepared for a flight from Kajjansi to Mweya-Kasese, with the intention of transporting passengers back to Entebbe International Airport before it crashed before moving a distance.

“Unfortunately, shortly after takeoff from Kajjansi Airfield at approximately 12:19 PM, the aircraft experienced difficulties and attempted to return for landing. Tragically, the aircraft crashed at Kajjansi Airfield, in close proximity to MAF Hangars,” said ASP Luke Owoyesigyire – Deputy police spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan.

The same aircraft, he said, had earlier in the morning successfully en-routed from Kajjansi to Kisoro via Mbarara and Kihihi carrying a total of 14 passengers before it returned to Kajjansi.

Police say during the incident, the co-pilot sustained an injury to the right hand, while the pilot was rendered unconscious.

“Prompt action was taken by the airfield workers, who swiftly rescued the pilots from the wreckage and provided immediate first aid. Emergency services were contacted, and an ambulance from Memorial Hospital was dispatched to transport the injured individuals to Memorial Hospital Lubowa for further medical attention.”

Owoyesgyire noted that they are yet to establish the cause of the crash.

