Offices of Pearl-Wood, an umbrella organization for film makers in Uganda were closed down over the weekend.

Amid mixed feelings and reactions, sections of people are contemplating the development with some saying the development is a result of an ongoing movie shoot whereas others say the closure of the offices located in Kyebando, is a result of accumulated rent arrears that forced their landlady to close them down.

On the other hand, however, our reliable sources intimated to us that their closure was as a result of their close affiliation to the LGBTQ+ community – with members that are homosexuals.

The sources further rubbished Pearlwood’s failure to pay rent since the organization had paid their rent in advance for a couple of months ahead.

“Their landlady has been harassing them over their affiliation with homosexuals and gay people for quite some time. She took them into mediations that ended in vain until on Sunday when their office premises were sealed off” our source revealed!

Efforts to reach Pearlwood’s President General Ms. Aisha Nabukeera were futile whereas their Executive Secretary, Mzee Bwanika Julius has since refused to make a comment on the matter saying all this is false.

Their offices still remain closed by time of filing this story on Tuesday Morning. All this comes at a time Parliament is highly debating the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

