KAMPALA – General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the First son has mourned the late Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, also known as Isama Olaxes who breathed last on Saturday evening.

Alias Jajja Iculi, the President of Uganda’s Bloggers Association succumbed to injuries he sustained from the unknown shooter in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

He was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr. Waswa Mathias.

Taking on his Twitter handle, Gen. Kainerugaba described the late as an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues.

“I am very saddened to hear about the brutal killing of our compatriot Ibrahim Tusubira, aka Isma Olaxes.”

“He was an outspoken and fearless commentator on national issues. I urge all law enforcement agencies to quickly find those behind his murder and bring them to justice. RIP Isma,” he said.

Isma’s demise comes just days after he noted in one of his vlogs that there were plans to kill him.

Luke Owoyesigyire – Deputy police spokesperson said, “Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Tusubilwa Ibrahim, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack. Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime.”

“As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence,” he added in a statement.

