KAMPALA – National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has announced water supply outage along Entebbe road; Entebbe TC, Katabi, Kasenyi, Kitala, Nkumba, Kisubi, Akright Estate, Ssisa, Wama, Ziru, Lumuli, Makandwa, Kawoto, Kitende, Bweya, Kitovu, Ssekiwunga, Ebony courts estates, Nakigalala, Kaaga Estate, Kabulamuliro and the surrounding areas.

Accordingly, the current service interruption is due to a technical fault affecting normal water production schedules, at the Entebbe Water works.

“All is being done to complete works and restore water supply in the shortest time possible.”

“Customers are therefore advised to use the available water sparingly during this downtime,” NWSC management added.

The management regretted all inconveniences.

