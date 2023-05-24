KAMPALA – The Ministry of Health has reported the completion of the National Medical Stores warehouse at Kajjansi, in Wakiso district as one of its achievements as the NRM Government continues to account for its half-term Manifesto fulfillment.

“A State-of-the-art 30,000 pallet NMS warehouse which is the best in Sub-Saharan Africa was completed and commissioned by H.E President of the Republic of Uganda on 5th November 2022,” said Muhanga Margaret, the State Minister for Primary Healthcare.

This, according to her has increased the pallet space available from 8,000 at Entebbe warehouse.

The minister also revealed that the construction of Lubowa International Specialised Hospital is ongoing at about 33%.

“New Completion date is 30th Dec. 2024,” she said.

She also noted that the Uganda Heart Institute was allocated 10 acres of land at Naguru by Uganda Land Commission to construct a new home and the Parliament approved Government to secure a loan of USD 70 Million for the construction and works will start upon signing of the loan agreement.

“The Institute is able to conduct open and closed heart surgeries and other procedures leading to referrals abroad.”

Also, she revealed that the construction of the Regional Oncology Centre in Gulu is complete and was commissioned in December 2022 and the construction of Mbale Regional Oncology Centre is to start next FY.

“Have secured land, conducted environmental impact assessment and working on designs for the Mbarara Centre.”

Muhanga noted that 14 Regional Referral Hospitals have been equipped with CT scans including Arua, Entebbe, Fort Portal, Gulu, Hoima, Jinja, Kabale, Lira, Mbale, Mbarara, Moroto, Mubende, Mbarara and Soroti.

Also, she said that all Regional Referral Hospitals are equipped with 15cc per hour plants and are currently operational.

“Government procured an additional sixteen 100cc per hour plants and four 50cc / hour plants and installation is ongoing in all RRH,” she said, adding that, “NMS has procured and installed a 60,000 litre Cryogenic oxygen* storage tank to improve supply of oxygen in the country.”

The ministry also reported the completion of the renovation of Gombe General Hospital.

Upgrading of HCIVS to General hospitals

“As per the Presidential pledge, Kotido HC IV was upgraded to a general hospital in FY 2021/22 and MoH will continue providing support for the infrastructure upgrade, Kyegegwa HC IV’s infrastructure was upgraded with support from the DRDP project and upgraded to general hospitals in FY 2021/22, and Ministry of Health has also approved the upgrading of Kisenyi HC IV to a general hospital to cater for the population needs.”

The minister reported that a number of HC IIIs have been upgraded to HC IVs including; Kawuanzeki HCIII and Bondo HC III in Arua, Bugaya HC III in Buyende, Palabek-kal in Lamwo, Mayuge HC IV, Rwebisengo HC IV in Bundibugyo, Panyandoli HC IV in Kiryandongo, Rugyeyo in Kanungu, Ruteete in Kabarole, and Ongica HCIII in Lira is ongoing

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director of Public Health at the ministry noted that they are currently constructing 3 Regional Blood Banks including; Soroti RBB construction with funding from the COVID-19 Fund – at 80% completion, Arua and Hoima RBBs with funding from the UgIFT Program to be completed and equipped in FY 2023/24.

He reported an increase in the number of public HC IIIs from 1,165 in 2018/19 to 1,536 in 2022/23.

According to the ministry, the walking distances reduced for 77% of the population within 3km to any health facility.

Non-Communicable Diseases

The ministry says they scaled up services for screening of cancers of the cervix.

“Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) testing sites increased from 16 to 62 in FY 2021/22. This helps in identifying and treating those affected to reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer,” said Dr. Kyabayinze.

He noted that 25% of women aged 30 to 49 years were screened for cervical cancer but also have immunized young girls against cancer of the cervix.

Communicable Diseases –HIV/AIDS

HIV prevalence has reduced from 6% in 2016 to 5.5% in 2020, he said, adding that the country is on track towards achieving UNAIDS targets for HIV cascade.

Tuberculosis

TB prevalence reduced from 234 per 100,000 population in 2019/20 FY to 192 per 100,000 in 2021/22.

This, he said is largely due to; increased awareness through Community Awareness, Screening, Testing and Treatment Campaigns held every 6 months and a total of 14,500 TB cases identified.

Malaria

Dr. Kyabayinze says malaria remains a serious public health concern in Uganda and the epidemics occurred in over 70 districts mostly in Bukedi, Busoga, Lango and Acholi sub-regions.

“Epidemic response interventions for the high burden districts included the distribution of mosquito nets, Indoor Residual Spraying, RDTs & antimalarials.”

Ambulance dispatch System

He revealed that a total of 120 equipped ambulances were acquired through procurements by Government of Uganda, Development Partners and donations and have since been deployed.

Also, the ministry procured and distributed 14 Boat Ambulances for the Local Governments with islands.

Dr. Kyabayinze also noted that they have enhanced health workers’ salaries beginning July 2022.

Challenges

The ministry decried inadequate wage allocations. “Arising out of enhancement of salaries for health workers and scientist, most institutions have registered wage shortfalls and accordingly inability to recruit to fill vacant positions.”

The greatest concern among users of government health facilities is the non-availability of medicines and supplies due to stockouts, said Kyabayinze, calling for an increased budget allocation for medicines.

Also, the ministry decried inadequate funding to address health needs.

