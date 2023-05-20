KAMPALA – At the ongoing NRM Manifesto Week 2023 where the government is accounting for the implementation of its manifesto commitments, the Ministry of Works and Transport briefed the nation on their performance.

The ministry says its focus is on the four modes of transport spread across the country, namely; Road, Air, Rail and Inland Water Transport.

On Railway Transport, the ministry says they are rehabilitating the meter gauge railway (MGR) line from Gulu to Pakwach line (129km), a project that is under appraisal, Tororo-Gulu line (375km), 18.44% physical works completed, among others.

Musa Francis Ecweru – Minister of State for Works and Transport (Works) noted that the repair of the MGR line from Kampala to Malaba will improve line stability, reduce transit times, reduce accidents but also deliver more cargo.

He revealed that the rehabilitation of the Tororo-Namanve Railway Line was completed and also refurbishment of 26.8km of Kampala-Mukono commenced.

“Construction of the concrete sleeper manufacturing factory completed and production of the sleepers is in progress, with over 4500 concrete sleepers produced and over 200 panels assembled,” said Ecweru on Thursday.

He said that they have trained Ugandans (UPDF) in Human Resource Capacity Development Plan from China to run the SGR.

The minister reported the procurement of 4 used locomotives and 2 reach stackers to enhance rolling stock to deliver freight and the rehabilitation of Tororo-Namanve railway line (234km) including Jinja Pier line, reinstatement of the pier yard, crossing lines and Naigombwa swamp section (emergency repair) which is substantially complete.

On Inland Water Transport, the minister said that the Modernization of Port Bell Minor rehabilitation was done on Jinja Pier.

“Construction of a dredger to open up new routes on L. Kyoga is on-going-at 45% completion,” he said, adding “Construction of Search and Rescue Centers located at Zengebe, Panyimur, Kaiso, Kiyindi, & Kaazi are ongoing- at 20% completion.”

Ecweru revealed that the procurement of 9 rescue boats is ongoing.

“Buyende – Kaberamaido – Construction works for ferry landing site at 58%.”

On Air Transport, he noted that Hoima International Airport will complete this year with current works at 92% cumulative physical progress against a target of 95%.

“The two Uganda Airlines A330 airbus were delivered [and] a cabinet paper on the acquisition of 2 cargos and 2 passenger-mid-range aircraft has been drafted for Cabinet’s review and approval.”

He also reported the completion of the development and upgrade of Arua Airfield into an airport of category 4C.

“Project at appraisal stage as per Uganda’s Public Investment Management System (PIMS) framework i.e., at pre-feasibility study stage to guide the wider development and upgrade. Interim taxiways re-construction and car park works ongoing – 60% completion iii. Routine maintenance is undertaken.”

Others include Kasese airfields, Entebbe Airport Rehabilitation, and Kabale Airport construction

Road Transport

The ministry has managed to rehabilitate 142.37km out of 5,000km of District Urban & Community Access Roads (DUCAR)

Also, 38.1km of low-volume roads were sealed using low-cost urban roads and sealing technology.

List of some of the completed rehabilitation projects on the DUCAR network;

Bulyampiti – Bulakaka Road(3.2km), Budaka 2 Katira – Kasieba Road(2.7km)

Buseta – Namawojolo – Kasuleta(1.3km), Nambale – Kayaigo – Butumba –Bugombo(5.7km), Konguny Road(1.9km), Komekesi – Kabwalin(1.6km), Sapir – Apujan – Okinei – Kayembe(2.2km), Okinei – Sapir – Milo8(4.7km), among many others.

List of some of the rehabilitation projects on the DUCAR network-Scheduled to commence

Itanda – kasambika HC III (2.9km) -Iganga

Namungalwe – kawete – Bugongo road(10.2km) -Iganga

Buluchomu – Nyende Road(8.4km) -Bududa

Iki-Iki Town Council Roads(5.0km) -Budaka

Buyende-T/C Roads(2.2km) -Buyende

Nabitende Church Road (1.8km) -Buyende

Bumwena – Naamoni Road(16km) -Mayuge

Wante – Buwabe – Butaba Highway Road(30.4km) -Bugweri

Lapana-Onyala Road – Kitgum

Ayuda – Pakadha – Padeya (13km) -Zombo

Kalongo TC Roads and Airstrip (3.3km – Agago

Omier-Azingo-Zombo Border(6.0km) -Nebbi

Pakele-Ibibiaworo Road (7.0km) -Adjumani

Amai – Otengocinge – Ojem – Awelo (5.0km) -Amolatar

Goma – Goro – Li – Pajok II (5.0km) -Nwoya

Road Transport (National Roads)

The ministry reported that they have completed the construction of 23 bridges including;

Ayugi Bridge on Atiak-Adjumani-Moyo-Yumbe-Manibe road,

Ceri, Adidi and Opio Bridges on Pakele-Pabbo road.

Mpanga 6 and Mpondwe Bridge on Kampala-Mubende2Fortportal-Uganda/DRC border road,

Aji and Ora bridges including 9.2km access road,

Awoo Bridge, among others.

Constructed roads include;

Tirinyi – Pallisa – Kumi – 67kms

Pallisa – Kamonkoli – 44kms

Masaka – Bukakata – 41 kms

Kigumba-Bulima – 69kms

Kampala Northern Bypass -17.5kms

Masindi Park Junction and Tangi

Junction-Para-Buliisa Roads – 159kms

Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko Road -111kms, among others.

Projects to be completed by June 2023

Rukungiri – Kihihi – Ishasha/Kanungu 78.5

Hohwa–Nyairongo–Kyarusheesha-Butoole, and Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi Roads -97kms

Kapchorwa – Suam -73kms

On-going projects

Rwenkunye – Apac (90.9 Km) 16.63%

Apac – Lira – Puranga Road (100.1 Km) 22.14%

Najjanankumbi – Busabala Road (11Km),

Munyonyo Spur Interchange and Service Roads (17km) 22.8%

Kyaliwajjala – Kira – Matugga, etc.

Key challenge

“The Covid-19 pandemic greatly affected the Programme’s ability to achieve the set targets, especially at the onset of Manifesto implementation i.e. the period 2020-2021.”

“Inclement weather: heavy rains which lead to; the slow progress of the construction projects; several cut-offs of roads and collapse of bridges which necessitated emergency interventions and; the rapid deterioration of the condition of the roads,” added Ecweru.

He also decried under-funding and rocurement delays hampering the implementation of planned Programme interventions and absorption of funds.

