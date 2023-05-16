KAMPALA – The Ministry of Kampala has reported progress on its 4-Year Project of development of the Greater Kampala Master Plan.

With support from JICA, the project focuses on urban spatial structure, transport and land use, environment, wetland, drainage and land use, electricity, water supply and solid waste management for future urban development, and local level detailed plans.

The ministry also reported progress in the Coordination of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP).

“The Ministry with support from the World Bank embarked on the development of GKMA-UDP which focuses on mobility and accessibility; environment and resilience; job creation; and institutional strengthening for capacity enhancement in GKMA,” said Kyofatogabye Kabuye, State Minister for Kampala.

He noted that the implementation progress is at pre-feasibility, feasibility and design studies while the Government approval process is at the Parliamentary level.

Also, Kyofatogabye noted that his Ministry has carried out continuous monitoring of Government programs in GKMA focusing on strategies of market management, development of Solid Waste Management Strategy with support from GGGI, PDM, Emyoga and other GoU Programs in the Metropolitan Area.

Manifesto Pledges for KCCA include;

Solving the problem of traffic and congestion by using a rapid bus transit system, light rail system, flyovers, development of pedestrian, boda-boda and bus lanes,

Increasing the budget for roads and other infrastructure projects within the GKMA to improve connectivity and overall urban development,

Rehabilitation of existing paved roads,

Construction of four street bridges (three for pedestrians and one key bridge for vehicles),

Reconfiguring of several junctions in the city, including Nateete, Nakawa, Wandegeya, Jinja road – Lugogo Bypass, Upper Kololo, Lugogo Bypass-Naguru Road and Upper Kololo – Wampewo, Makerere Hill, Yusuf Lule Road (Fairway Hotel) and Hoima Road (Bakuli – Nakulabye), among others.

Accounting for his ministry, Kyofatogabye noted that in Kampala, UNRA is implementing Phase 1 of the Kampala Flyover over Kitgum house and Clock tower and dualling of Mukwano road.

On the rehabilitation of existing paved roads (90 km), he revealed that KCCA has upgraded 13.34 kms between 2021 and 2022.

“14.97 kms of near Completion GoU-Funded Road Projects upgraded.”

Kyofatogabye also revealed that with funding from the World Bank, they have completed reconstructing 24 kms of road and signalising 13 traffic junctions as follows;

Dualling of John Babiha Avenue (1.45 km), Central Division

Reconstruction of Nakawa-Ntinda Road (2.82 km), Nakawa Division

Tarmacking of Kulambiro Ring Road/Najeera Spur (5.52 km), Nakawa Division

Tarmacking of Kabuusu –Bunamwaya- Lweza Road (8.5 Km)

Reconstruction of Lukuli Road (7.71Km) including signalisation of Lukuli/ Namasoole/ Kayembe junction

He noted that the construction of steel bridges has been scoped under the Annuity Roads project to be financed by the UK Export Finance Credit.

On signalizing several junctions in the city, the minister noted that 21 of them have been signalized and functional including; Nateete, Nakawa, Wandegeya, Jinja road – Lugogo bypass, Lugogo bypass – Upper Kololo, Lugogo bypass – Naguru road and Upper Kololo – Wampewo, 3 junctions along Makerere Hill road, Fairway junction, 3 junctions along Kira road, junction Bwaise – Mambule along Bombo road, and 3 junctions along Hoima road (Bakuli– Nakulabye section).

On improvement of drainage in Lubaga, Central, Makindye and Nakawa divisions, he said that KCCA has between 2021 to 2023 constructed a total of 9.36 km of City drainages including those near completion.

“KCCA completed the feasibility study and Master Plan for the Kampala Lighting with support from Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and continues to maintain 5,400 street lights across the City.”

Kyofatobabye, also, revealed that they have Upgraded 2000 High-Pressure Mercury Vapour to Energy Efficient LEDS and solar lighting system Technology 350 lights along Jinja Road, Kampala road, Speke road and City Square.

Development of markets

He noted that Kitintale market commenced construction of Phase 2 for Kitintale market for over 2,000 Vendors

“KCCA has taken over management of 15 City markets of; Kiswa, Usafi, Luzira, Nakasero, Nakawa, Bugolobi, Namuwongo I, Bukoto, Namuwongo II, Nakasero – ongoing, Busega, Owino- Completed, Wandegeya-ongoing, Kamokya, City Abattoir, and Kasubi.”

Revenue collection

The minister revealed that in FY 2021/22, KCCA registered the highest revenue collection of UGX 93.24bn and a revenue growth of 16%.

“Over the 9 months in FY2022/23 (July 2022-March 2023) total collection were UGX 78.79 billion which is 103.78% performance against the target of UGX 77.0 bn.”

The ministry, however, decried the challenges of;

Inadequate financing for key infrastructure and city maintenance programs

Old and dilapidated Buildings, schools & health infrastructure which requires a lot of money to maintain

Old roads and drainages and few km of paved roads

Vandalism of Public infrastructure

Behaviour change towards solid waste Management.

Congestion in the city as a result of increase of private cars

Inadequate Legal Framework for revenue generation.

“KCCA cannot collect outdoor advertising fees and market rent and dues from vendors because of the absence of enabling laws,” said the minister.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related