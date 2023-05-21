KAMPALA – Dr. Sam Mayanja, State Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development has revealed that the Government has through the Land Fund acquired 334,458 acres of land (523 Square Miles) across the entire country as part of its strategy to stop evictions.

Giving accountability for his ministry’s fulfillment of the NRM commitments, Mayanja on Friday said that this is a key NRM election manifesto programme which will help sort out land disputes arising out of multiple interests on the one piece of land.

“Currently, the Land Fund has covered Buganda, Bunyoro, Ankole and Tooro.”

For Bugisu, he revealed that engagements have been carried out with the Kakungulu family to secure the land for the occupants.

“Titles have been processed by ULC and issued to sitting tenants in Kakumiro, Kagadi, Bunyangabu, and Kasese, Additional processing in Kikuube is underway,” said the minister.

He noted that the computerized system has decentralized land governance to 22 Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs) across the country.

So far, Mayanja noted that they have upgraded the LIS solution using open-source technologies in all the 22 Ministry Zonal Offices, designed and developed new functionalities like valuation and physical planning, developed and rolled out public and Corporate Web Portal starting with Kibuga and part of Kyadondo, trained staff on the operations and management of the system, among others.

Handling of land transactions submitted – Queuing based on First in First out(FIFO)

Customary Land

Minister Mayanja noted that the issuance of CCOs to customary land owners is underway in Busoga – Namutumba and Luuka Bugisu – Mbale district and Mbale City; Karamoja – Kaabong, Karenga, Moroto Amudat, Napak, Nabilatuk and Kotido; Acholi – Agago, Nwoya, Amuru districts; Teso – Soroti, Katakwi and Kalaki districts; Lango – Dokolo and Amolartar Districts.

Freehold land Tenure

“500,000 titles are expected to be processed under CEDP by the MZOs in 32 districts of Bugiri, Tororo, Budaka, Butebo, Kibuku, Pallisa, Busia, Kaberamaido Omoro, Kitgum, Kwania, Alebtong, Otuke, Kole, Buyende, Kaliro, Bugweri, Yumbe, Zombo, Arua, Koboko, Terego, Madi Okollo, Nebbi, Kalaki, Ngora, Amuria, Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa and Masindi,” he said.

OTHER INTERVENTIONS UNDERWAY

He said that they are rolling out the implementation of the Bamugemereire report and cleaning up the Land registry and rectifying areas where land disputes are taking place.

The ministry is also supporting the traditional/cultural/religious leaders in resolving customary land conflicts but also resolving the district boundary disputes in collaboration with MOLG and MOIA.

“[We are] curbing Illegal Land Evictions through Alternative Land Dispute Resolution mechanisms [and] completing review of Land laws and land regulations.”

PROGRESS UNDER USMID

Minister Mayanja said that USMID is in 33 Local Governments that includes 10 regional cities, 12 Municipalities and 11 District Local Governments which host a large number of refugees.

“14 Municipal Local Governments benefited from the first phase of USMID i.e ; Arua, Lira, Gulu, Soroti, Entebbe, Mbale, Tororo, Jinja, Masaka, Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Kabale and Moroto.”

He noted that the second phase of the program added on other 8 Municipalities of Ntungamo, Mubende, Kasese, Apac, Kamuli, Lugazi, Kitgum, and Busia.

Works underway:

ARUA CITY

School Rd & Adroa Rd (2.8km) & Additional Works (Adumi, Ojio and Arua 1 view road); Go Down Rd (1.050Km), Adumi, Taban, Market Lane, Industrial Lane and Afro View road.

GULU CITY

Francis Barabanawe Rd, Onono Rd, Pope john Paul Rd, Vincent Opio Rd, Lakana Odongkara Rd, Nelson Mandela Rd, (Total =7.788km); (Alur Rd (0.893Km), Okello Okeno Rd (0.844Km), Queen Elizabeth Rd (0.722Km), Eden Rd (1.429Km), Samuel Does Rd (0.946Km). Total (4.834Km).

KITGUM MUNICIPALITY

Oneka main (0.98km), Apila rd (0.11km), Ayaa Hellen Dean Rd & Access Rd (0.4km), kitgum Rd (0.25km), Janani Luwumu Rd (0.21km), Lakidi Rd (0.12km) Philip Adonga rd (0.21km), Oneka main access, 1,2,3,4 &5 (0.64km); Lamola Rd (0.526Km, Omony Ogaba A & Lagoro Rd (1.387) Km, Phase 2 (1.259Km)- Gulu Rd (0.484Km, Lagoro 1 Rd (0.366Km), & Omwony Ogaba Rd B & Lagoro Rd (0.409Km).

APAC

Chegere/ Hospital Rds (1.6km)

LIRA CITY

Aber Rd (0.204km), Noteber Rd (0.251km), Olwol Rd (0.534km), Obangakene Rd (0.18km), Uhuru Rd (0.3km), Boundary Rd (2.177km), Completion of Coronation Park and Children’s Park

MOROTO

Moroto Municipality during the first phase of USMID constructed a new bus terminal, a two-storied structure with shops and parking spaces and other attendant features.

The current program is supporting the construction of Lopeduru Rd (0.4km) & Jie Rd (0.4km) which should be completed soon.

SOROTI

Haridas Rd (0.842km), School Rd (0.862km) & Edyegu Rd(0.693km).

JINJA CITY

Rehabilitation Of Clive And Clerk Roads (1.891Km), Bell Avenue East And West (1.466Km), Completion Of Busoga Avenue (0.75Km, Traffic Signalling (2No), And Drainage Works (1.782Km) Eng. Zikusoka Way (2.03km), Main street (0.3km) & Busoga Rd (0.33km).

KAMULI

Constructinon of Industrial area Rd (0.82km), Byaino Rd (0.8km) Nadiope Rd( 0.412Km), Babubhai Rd(0.181Km), Badaza (0.317Km), Muwanga Rd (0.369Km), Ben Lubale (0.47Km), Commercial Rd (0.635Km), Lubaga Rd (1.094Km), Kadhuba Rd (1.272Km), Hajjat Watongola (0.265Km).

LUGAZI

Kinyoro Rd (0.8km), kulubya Rd (0.47km), Nabugabo Rd (0.3km), Nabugabo close (0.15km), Market streets 1, 3, &4 (0.79km); Ntenga road 1.457km, Station road 0.935km, Hassan Zirabamuzaale 0.179km, Sempala 0.755km, Gitta road 0.321km, Adventist road 0.722 km, Cathedral 1 road 1.31 km, Cathedral 2 road 0.216 km, UMEA road 0.16km, Kinyoro 2 road 0.386km, Nalule-Miyodi road 0.104 km, Namengo- Kibubu road 1.1km, Church Road 0.274 km, and Drainage Channel (1.596km).

ENTEBBE

Kampala Rd (2.058km), Market Street (0.130km), Hill Lane (0.141km), Lugard Avenue (0.123km), Apollo Square (0.115km), Auxillary Lane (0.387km), Beautification of Kampala Rd, Lighting Mayors Gardens.

MASAKA CITY

Katwe bypas (0.646km), Baines Terace (0.393km), Birch Avenue (0.11km), Alexander Rd (0.407km), Hill Rd (1.15km), Circular Rise (0.188km), Circular Rd (1.41km), Barracks rd (1.3km), and solar streetlighting along Kitovu, Nyendo, Speke Rd Sections of Masaka-Kampala Highway, Masaka-Mbarara Highway & Masaka-Mutukula Highway (1000); Kooki Rd (0.166km) & associated drainage from total fuel to Kampala Rd; Rehabilitation of Elgin Street/ Kampala Rd (0.862km), Nyendo Market Circular Rd (0.823km) & Nyendo Market loop (0.310Km)

MUBENDE

Lubanga Rd (0.996km), Second link Rd (0.8km), and Kasana-Kabalega Rd (0.85km) Tarmacking of Katwe-Kyaterekera road- 0.99km, Daud Chwa Road with 3 Links Habib Mutagwanya road, Bwiire road – 0.881Kms, Church Road – 0.482km, Ndahura road – 0.40km, Nelson Mandela Road- 0.528km , Police Link-0.44km, Kibaati road-0.225km, Tennis Cort road -1.007km, New Bus park loop -0.23km, Construction of Taxi Park and Beautification of the Mayor’s Gardens.

MBARARA CITY

Major Victor Bwana Rd (0.95Km), Galt Rd (0.63Km) And 0.78Km; Kyamugorani Rd (2.02km), Municipal Access Rd (0.1km); Mosque Rd (0.55km), Lower circular Rd (0.8km) & Ruhara Rd (0.47km) & Beautification of Rwebikoona.

KABALE

Bwankosya Rd (0.76Km), Bushekwire Rd (0.34Km), Rushoroza Rd (2.49Km).

NTUNGAMO

Kajinya Rd (1.37Km), Tindibakira Rd (0.7Km).

HOIMA CITY

Rehabilitation Of Perse-Commercial (0.45Km), Gorvernment Rd Extension (0.46Km), Circular Rd (1.0Km), Bikunya (0.25Km), Tayali-Crown-Eka Rd (0.6Km), Tank Hill Rd 90.2Km), Sir Tito Mandela Kasasa Rd (1.3Km); Military Hill Road (0.524 km), New Old Kampala Drive (1.006 km), Off Kikwite Road (0.418km), Street lighting (200 Nos), Drainage Works (1.09 km), and a Slaughter house

FORT PORTAL

Mill Lane Rd (0.66km), water suppl Rd (0.72km), Mugoma Rd (0.94km) & street lighting.

KASESE

Rwenzori Rd (1.35Km), Bus Circular Rd (0.45Km), 3Rd Street (0.76Km, Kitalikibi (0.42Km), Park Rise (0.18Km), Stanley Rd 90.43Km) Megherita (0.45Km); Rehabilitation of Mboghoyabo rad (1.4Km).

YUMBE DISTRICT

Market, Resource Centre and Playfield at Barakala; Market, Resource Centre and Playfield at Yoyo; Market, Resource Centre and Playfield at Lomunga; Playfield at Odravu; Market at Kulikulinga; Resource Centre at Ariwa; Resource Centre at Odravu; Market at Kochi; Resource Centre at Romogi and Playfield at Romogi; Rehabilitation/Construction of Iyete-Kurunga road 10.3km; Rehabilitation of Ariwa-Kiri road 34.76km; Rehabilitation/Construction of Limika Bridge

Rehabilitation/Construction of Lomunga-Barakala 11.48km

OBONGI DISTRICT

Ndirindiri Market; Resource Centre at Itula and Palorinya.

LAMWO DISTRICT

Resource Center at Lamwo Town Council and Market at Lagot Opuk; and rehabilitation of Lamwo TC – Palabek Kal Road (25.125Km)

ADJUMANI DISTRICT

Leisure Park, Market and Resource Center at Kiraba Parish; Rehabilitation of Kulukulu Zoka Road; Upgrading of 3.1km of Adjumani Town Council roads ( Adminstartion road 1.44km, Illa Road 0.66km and Market Road ; Consultancy Services for Construction Supervision of Upgrading of 3.18km of Adjumani Town Council roads to Asphalt Concrete Surfacing and Rehabilitation of 20.59km of Kulukulu Zoka road in Ukusijoni Sub-county

MOYO DISTRICT

Market at Moyo Town Council

TEREGO DISTRICT

Resource Centre and Playfield at Leju T.C; Okpotani Market; Resource Centre At Odupi Sub County; and roofing of pavilion and wall fencing of playfield at Leju TC; Construction of lowcost sealing 0.9Km Amabua road; Rehabilitation of Andelizu -Uriama road and construction of Nyara II Bridge.

ARUA DISTRICT

Construction of Enyau Bridge On Awindiri-Ajono Road; and Construction Of Enyau Bridge On Odianyadri-Congo Road.

MADI-OKOLLO DISTRICT

Market at Ayavu, Inde T.C; Matagancia Market at Rigbo Sub County; Resource Centre At Inde T.C; Resource Centre At Rigbo Sub County; Playfield At District Headquarters; Resource Centre At District Headquarters; Resource Centre At Rhino Camp T.C and Resource Centre At Ogoko Sub County

KIRYANDONGO DISTRICT

Construction of 12 km Nanda-Popara Road; and Construction of Nyamusasa Playfield; Construction of 50M Culvert along the Bweyale Nyamusasa Road and Low Cost sealing of Rift Valley Road; Construction of Bridge along Alaro-Ongwalwo-Yabweng Road (1.448km) Kololo-Laboke Road (11.842km), Karuma-Okweche-Alero Swamp (0.669km); Construction of One Gravel Road (18.168km) Nyakadote-Techwa-Kanywamaizi Road.

KAMWENGE DISTRICT

Construction of Bwitankanja Nsonosa Road, Burambira-Mikamba-Bwitankanja Road, Mutwe Kyamwera Road; Construction of Playground at Nkoma Katalyeba; Construction of Resource Centre at Nkoma Sub County; Construction of Market shed and taxi park at Nkoma Katalyeba Town Council; Construction of Resource Centre at Nkoma Katalyeba; and Construction of Market shed at Nkoma Sub County

ISINGIRO DISTRICT

Construction of (8) Sealed Roads (7.09Km); Construction of 4 Gravel Roads (18.8Km);Construction of Six (6) Gravel Roads (30.2Km); Construction of 4 Gravel Roads (25.4Km); Construction of Rushasha Parish Market; Construction of a Market at Kyabuzare Trading Centre; Construction of Community Resource Centre at Rushasha SC Headquarters; Construction of Daily Market at Isingiro CBD; Construction of a Resource Centre at Isingiro District Head Quarters; Construction of 5 Cross Drainage Structures at Isolated Locations and Construction of Drains at Two Locations in the District; and Construction of Nyungu to Rwempaju Cross Drainage Structures.

Minister Mayanja revealed that the Cabinet is considering a number of bills including; Valuation Bill, 2023; Real Estate Bill, 2023; Land Acquisition Bill, 2023; Uganda Land Commission Bill,2023; Land Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Architects Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and Housing Bill, 2023.

