KAMPALA – “Not even a week after the MURDER of minister Engola, blogger Isma Olaxes is MURDERED in cold blood. This follows so many other unresolved MURDERS!” words of Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, the president of National Unity Platform – NUP.

Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, also known as Iculi was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb on Saturday evening.

The President of Uganda’s Bloggers Association was traveling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr. Waswa Mathias.

His demise comes just days after he noted in one of his vlogs that there were plans to kill him.

Mr. Wine said on twitter, “What is clear to all of us, regardless of your political affiliation, is that in a sinking boat, there are no winners.”

“Whenever we complain about armed REGIME operatives dressed in civilian clothes causing mayhem, abducting or even killing our people, the same REGIME apologists say we’re politicizing things,” he added.

“I will say it again, EVERYONE IS A POTENTIAL VICTIM OF THE LAWLESSNESS OF THE MUSEVENI REGIME!,” he said adding that “Let the dead teach the living!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related