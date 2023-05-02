NAMUTUMBA – Uganda’s longest-serving President Yoweri Museveni is still unaware of the exact solution for ever-increasing corruption cases in the government he has presided over for close to four decades. Despite several interventions, theft remains a huge threat in the country including stealing from the investors.

Now, speaking at the national Labor Day celebrations in Namutumba on Monday Museveni warned that he was going to take strong action against the corrupt and errant civil servants and politicians adding that he was to put up a special office in his office where the public could directly report government officials who are either demanding bribes or delaying the decision-making process.

He noted that investors with any form of complaints will call this unit directly and report anyone who asks them for a bribe or tries to delay the process of decision-making.

Ugandans, he said are faced with two enemies including corrupt politicians and civil servants who are disturbing investors and interfering with the future of Ugandans.

“We have got two enemies whom I am going to fight and you will hear the fire because these two are corrupt politicians and civil servants. These are the ones disturbing investors asking for bribes, both of them rise the cost of doing business in Uganda,” Museveni said.

The President also asked all citizens to support the government programs that are focused on job and wealth creation such as the Parish Development Model which he said will help generate enough jobs for the entire population.

“If we seriously implement the Parish Development Model, we shall generate 70 million jobs in the 7 million homesteads across the country through modern agriculture alone. The colonialist created enough jobs for Ugandans and even imported labor from neighboring countries by introducing cash crops in pre-independence Uganda,” the President noted.

“We are going to have a big fight with the corrupt. I don’t want you to fall victim to this negative vice. Let’s join hands and fight corruption and be part of the future of the new Africa,” President Museveni appealed to all Ugandans.

