Ben Omoding has been appointed the Head of Operations Support at MultiChoice Uganda. He is a seasoned professional with over 15 years’ experience in the FMCG industry with strength in commercial sales, route-to-market, field operations, and business growth operations.

Prior to joining Multichoice, he worked in the Manufacturing industry with Unilever Uganda Limited and Coca-Cola Uganda; in Telecoms and Mobile commerce both in Uganda and Rwanda with Airtel; in the renewable energy space with Mobisol in Rwanda, d’light Solar in Uganda as well as in food processing with Ranchers Finest.

Ben holds a BA Arts from Makerere University majoring in organizational studies and Mass communication. With a passion for excellence, processes, efficiency, and effectiveness, Ben has transitioned from sales operations to RSM, into Head of sales, Commercial Operations, and GM managing a portfolio of company business operations across the years.

He is thrilled to join the home of great Pay TV entertainment, MultiChoice Uganda, and to be part of a team that shares his passion for innovation and commitment to delivering outstanding results and value to customers.

